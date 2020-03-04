Here's Everything New In Google's Second Pixel Feature Drop

The second big Pixel Feature Drop rolls out this week, adding a handful of new features to each of Google’s Pixel phones. Some of the new features included were already spotted in preview builds of Android 11, and a few even leaked out a little early in unofficial capacities, but you’re getting the final versions in this update.

Much like the first Feature Drop, the specific features you get depends on your device. Naturally, the Pixel 4 is getting the most new features, but everything from the Pixel 2 and up have at least a few new tricks added to their tool belt, so to speak. If you’re still sporting an original Pixel or Pixel XL, though, you get nothing—these phones are no longer supported.

Everything included in the second Pixel Feature Drop

Official dark mode timers

Automated Android “Rules”

169 new emoji added

AR effects/filters for Google Duo calls

Power button quick-access menu with shortcuts to Google Pay and other apps. Pixel 3, 3a, and 4 users can also find boarding pass screenshots and real-time flight updates in the menu as well.

Pixel 2 (only)

Live Caption support

Pixel 4 (only)

Motion Sense gesture playback controls

“Firm press” recognition added for the long-press launcher

Improved portrait mode blurring for the front-facing camera

Improved adaptive brightness response in bright environments

Car Crash detections for UK and Australia (Older Pixel phones will also be getting the feature with Android 11, and you can try out an early version right now)

The new features are included as part of the March 2020 Android security update, and most of them will show up once you install the latest update—a few are still waiting to be enabled on Google’s end, however. You can check for the update by going to Settings > System > Advanced > System Update.