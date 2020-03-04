Stop Panic Buying Toilet Paper, Australia Is Fine

10 Ways To Fix Your Terrible Posture

Manic Pixie Dream Girls, Explained

Here's Everything New In Google's Second Pixel Feature Drop

Image: Google

The second big Pixel Feature Drop rolls out this week, adding a handful of new features to each of Google’s Pixel phones. Some of the new features included were already spotted in preview builds of Android 11, and a few even leaked out a little early in unofficial capacities, but you’re getting the final versions in this update.

Much like the first Feature Drop, the specific features you get depends on your device. Naturally, the Pixel 4 is getting the most new features, but everything from the Pixel 2 and up have at least a few new tricks added to their tool belt, so to speak. If you’re still sporting an original Pixel or Pixel XL, though, you get nothing—these phones are no longer supported.

Everything included in the second Pixel Feature Drop

  • Official dark mode timers

  • Automated Android “Rules”

  • 169 new emoji added

  • AR effects/filters for Google Duo calls

  • Power button quick-access menu with shortcuts to Google Pay and other apps. Pixel 3, 3a, and 4 users can also find boarding pass screenshots and real-time flight updates in the menu as well.

Pixel 2 (only)

  • Live Caption support

Pixel 4 (only)

  • Motion Sense gesture playback controls

  • “Firm press” recognition added for the long-press launcher

  • Improved portrait mode blurring for the front-facing camera

  • Improved adaptive brightness response in bright environments

  • Car Crash detections for UK and Australia (Older Pixel phones will also be getting the feature with Android 11, and you can try out an early version right now)

The new features are included as part of the March 2020 Android security update, and most of them will show up once you install the latest update—a few are still waiting to be enabled on Google’s end, however. You can check for the update by going to Settings > System > Advanced > System Update.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature job-search jobs resumes

Tips From A Recruiter: Don't Make Me Read Your Resume

I will read your resume unless it's 10 pages, but (just as you didn't want to write your resume) I really don't want to read your resume. To put it another way, I don't want to read it because I must in order to make a yes/no decision.
android au google-pixel ios iphone saga

Thanks Google, I Hate It

Android tends to beat iOS in reviews on customisation, app selection, and cloud integration so after five years with an iPhone, I decided to put Android to the test and buy a Google Pixel. A year later, I wish I hadn't switched.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles