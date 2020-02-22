How To Get Google's Car Crash Detection App On Older Pixel Phones

Image: Brendan Hesse

According to early developer builds of the upcoming Android 11, the Pixel 4-exclusive Car Crash Detection app will make its way to older Pixel devices when the big Android update releases later in 2020—but you can try it out early if you don’t want to wait. An early version of the app was extricated from a developer build of Android 11 and ported to older Pixel phones, and you can sideload it to your device right now.

How to side-load the Car Crash Detection app on older Pixel phones

Download the app’s installation file from APK mirror. When the download is complete, tap the file to begin installation. Tap to allow installation from unknown sources if prompted, then wait for the installation process to complete.

Remember this is only possible for older Pixel phones. Other Android devices can download and attempt to install the app, but it won’t work.

How to use Car Crash Detection

Open the app from your phone’s app screen. The first time you run the app, you’ll be asked to add emergency contact and medical info. This is the info your phone will send automatically if it detects a car crash. Tap the gear-shaped “Settings” icon then go to Driving > Car crash detection and turn on Car crash detection.

The app will now run in the background and automatically contact first responders and emergency contacts if it detects a potential car accident and you are unable to reach your phone.

[Android Police]