Every Australian Airline's Policy For Changing Coronavirus Affected Flights

Tips From A Recruiter: Don't Make Me Read Your Resume

Reminder: This Is What NSW's Phone-Detecting Cameras Look Like

How To Use Google Pixel's New 'Rules' To Automate Your Noisy Android

Google Pixel users will find a new “Rules” feature added to their devices starting today. Rules are analogous to iOS shortcuts, allowing you to create toggles for automatic settings changes when you’re in certain locations—though Android Rules are much more limited to Shortcuts, by comparison. For now, you can only set up Rules that will:

  • Turn on “Do Not Disturb” mode.

  • Set notifications to silent.

  • Set notifications to vibrate.

  • Set notifications to ring.

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

The new Rules menu also has an option to turn on rule suggestions based on how you use your phone and change your settings—for example, your phone might suggest creating a rule to silence notifications outside of your house if it notices you routinely turn down the ringer volume when you leave home.

As for manually setting up your own Rules:

  1. Go to Settings > System > Advanced > Rules (You’ll need to grant Rules permission to run in the background and make changes to your settings the first time you’ve opened the Rules page.)

  2. Tap “Add rule.”

  3. Tap “Add Wifi network of location” to select where the setting change will trigger. You’ll be able to select between a list of saved networks or find a location via Google Maps search. You’re also able to modify the area of effect radius around the location as well.

  4. Finally, there’s also an option at the bottom of the page that lets you enable push notifications for when a rule change has toggled.

  5. Once you’ve set everything up, tap “Add” at the bottom of the menu to complete the rule setup.

  6. Rules you’ve made will be listed under Settings > System > Advanced > Rules. You can delete a rule by tapping the trash can icon next to it.

The new Rules menu is included in the most recent Google Pixel Feature Drop, which itself is a part of the March 2020 Android security patch for Pixel devices. You can download it right now by going to Settings > System > Advanced > System Update.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature job-search jobs resumes

Tips From A Recruiter: Don't Make Me Read Your Resume

I will read your resume unless it's 10 pages, but (just as you didn't want to write your resume) I really don't want to read your resume. To put it another way, I don't want to read it because I must in order to make a yes/no decision.
android au google-pixel ios iphone saga

Thanks Google, I Hate It

Android tends to beat iOS in reviews on customisation, app selection, and cloud integration so after five years with an iPhone, I decided to put Android to the test and buy a Google Pixel. A year later, I wish I hadn't switched.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles