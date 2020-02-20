The Best Netflix Shows Coming In March 2020

Netflix has released its complete lineup of Netflix Originals for March 2020. There's some corking content coming, including Season 3 of Ozark, Altered Carbon: Resleeved , the horror anthology series Bloodride, fresh episodes of Castlevania, another season of The Circle and a stack of brand-new documentaries. Here's the full list!

There's also a lot of buzz around the Netfix Original film Guilty - it's being described as a thriller for fans of Black Mirror. Kids are also well catered for next month, with new eps of em>Carmen Sandiego, Boss Baby and Shaun The Sheep.

If you just want a taste of the highlights, click on the video above. It's divided into Action (0:10), Drama (1:02), Comedy (2:25), Family (3:31), Anime (5:03) and Non-fiction (5:44.)

Alternatively, you can check out the full alphabetical list below. To learn more about each title - including synopses and trailers - click on the provided links. (Note: This is just the Netflix Originals dropping in March - there's a stack of licensed, third-party content coming too. We'll be updating this article with the full lineup as soon as we get it.)

Netflix Originals coming in March 2020