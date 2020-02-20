The Best Netflix Shows Coming In March 2020

Everything You Need To Know About The New Firefox VPN

Netflix has released its complete lineup of Netflix Originals for March 2020. There's some corking content coming, including Season 3 of Ozark, Altered Carbon: Resleeved , the horror anthology series Bloodride, fresh episodes of Castlevania, another season of The Circle and a stack of brand-new documentaries. Here's the full list!

There's also a lot of buzz around the Netfix Original film Guilty - it's being described as a thriller for fans of Black Mirror. Kids are also well catered for next month, with new eps of em>Carmen Sandiego, Boss Baby and Shaun The Sheep.

If you just want a taste of the highlights, click on the video above. It's divided into Action (0:10), Drama (1:02), Comedy (2:25), Family (3:31), Anime (5:03) and Non-fiction (5:44.)

Alternatively, you can check out the full alphabetical list below. To learn more about each title - including synopses and trailers - click on the provided links. (Note: This is just the Netflix Originals dropping in March - there's a stack of licensed, third-party content coming too. We'll be updating this article with the full lineup as soon as we get it.)

Netflix Originals coming in March 2020

