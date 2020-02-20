What To Watch On U.S. Netflix In March 2020

Everything You Need To Know About The New Firefox VPN

As summer catches its last few breaths and autumm starts to roll in, U.S. Netflix is updating its schedule with a ton of new content to help you escape the weather, whatever it might be.

Note: This list refers to the U.S. version of Netflix. It has a different library to Australia which changes from month to month. This information is only relevant to readers who access US Netflix using a VPN. Our roundup of new Netflix Australia content will be coming soon.

March brings with it a flurry of Netflix Originals include the films I am Jonas, Spenser Confidential, Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City, and Season 2 of the Netflix Documentary Ugly Delicious.

A number of classic films are making their way onto the platform this month including GoodFellas, Hook, Tootsie, and the iconic classic Space Jam.

March will also be your last chance to catch a number of films on Netflix. Kill Bill Volumes 1 and 2, Charlie’s Angels, Batman Begins, and The Dark Knight all leave at the end of the month.

Arriving in March

March 1

  • Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

  • Always a Bridesmaid

  • Beyond the Mat

  • Cop Out

  • Corpse Bride

  • Donnie Brasco

  • Freedom Writers

  • Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

  • GoodFellas

  • Haywire

  • He’s Just Not That Into You

  • Hook

  • Hugo

  • Kung Fu Panda 2

  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

  • Life as We Know It

  • Looney Tunes: Back in Action

  • Outbreak

  • Resident Evil: Apocalypse

  • Resident Evil: Extinction

  • Richie Rich

  • Semi-Pro

  • Sleepover

  • Space Jam

  • The Gift

  • The Interview

  • The Shawshank Redemption

  • The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3

  • There Will Be Blood

  • Tootsie

  • Valentine’s Day

  • Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

  • ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

March 3

March 4

  • Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

March 5

March 6

March 8

March 10

March 11

March 12

  • Hospital Playlist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 13

March 15

  • Aftermath

March 16

March 17

  • Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

  • All American: Season 2

  • Black Lightning: Season 3

  • Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 18

  • Lu Over the Wall

March 19

March 20

March 23

  • Sol Levante — NETFLIX ANIME

March 25

March 26

March 27

  • Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

  • The Decline — NETFLIX FILM

  • Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY

  • Il processo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

  • Killing Them Softly

  • Ozark: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

  • There’s Something in the Water

  • True: Wuzzle Wegg Day — NETFLIX FAMILY

  • Uncorked — NETFLIX FILM

Last Call

Here are all the films and shows leaving Netflix in March.

Leaving March 3

  • Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

  • The Men Who Stare at Goats

Leaving March 4

  • F the Prom

Leaving March 7

  • Blue Jasmine

  • The Jane Austen Book Club

  • The Waterboy

Leaving March 9

  • Eat Pray Love

Leaving March 14

  • Men in Black

  • Men in Black II

  • Mystery Science Theatre 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3

Leaving March 15

  • Coraline

Leaving March 17

  • Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4

Leaving March 19

  • The L Word: Season 1-6

  • Zodiac

Leaving March 24

  • Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

Leaving March 30

  • Batman Begins

  • Charlie’s Angels

  • Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

  • Death at a Funeral

  • Drugs, Inc.: Season 5

  • Hairspray

  • Kill Bill: Vol. 1

  • Kill Bill: Vol. 2

  • New York Minute

  • P.S. I Love You

  • Paranormal Activity

  • Small Soldiers

  • The Dark Knight

  • The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

  • The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

  • Wild Wild West

