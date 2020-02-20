What To Watch On U.S. Netflix In March 2020

As summer catches its last few breaths and autumm starts to roll in, U.S. Netflix is updating its schedule with a ton of new content to help you escape the weather, whatever it might be.
Note: This list refers to the U.S. version of Netflix. It has a different library to Australia which changes from month to month. This information is only relevant to readers who access US Netflix using a VPN. Our roundup of new Netflix Australia content will be coming soon.
March brings with it a flurry of Netflix Originals include the films I am Jonas, Spenser Confidential, Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City, and Season 2 of the Netflix Documentary Ugly Delicious.
A number of classic films are making their way onto the platform this month including GoodFellas, Hook, Tootsie, and the iconic classic Space Jam.
March will also be your last chance to catch a number of films on Netflix. Kill Bill Volumes 1 and 2, Charlie’s Angels, Batman Begins, and The Dark Knight all leave at the end of the month.
Arriving in March
March 1
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
GoodFellas
Haywire
He’s Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine’s Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
March 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
March 4
Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
March 5
Castlevania: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colours — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 6
Guilty — NETFLIX FILM
-
-
Paradise PD: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Protector: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spenser Confidential — NETFLIX FILM
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City — NETFLIX FILM
Ugly Delicious: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
March 8
Sitara: Let Girls Dream — NETFLIX FILM
March 10
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal — NETFLIX FAMILY
Marc Maron: End Times Fun — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
March 11
The Circle Brazil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dirty Money: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
-
-
On My Block: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Summer Night
March 12
Hospital Playlist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 13
100 Humans — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
BEASTARS — NETFLIX ANIME
Bloodride — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Elite: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Go Karts — NETFLIX FILM
Kingdom: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
-
-
-
Women of the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 15
Aftermath
March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
March 17
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
All American: Season 2
Black Lightning: Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 18
Lu Over the Wall
March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved — NETFLIX ANIME
Feel Good — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 20
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Buddi — NETFLIX FAMILY
Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tiger King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
March 23
Sol Levante — NETFLIX ANIME
March 25
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Curtiz — NETFLIX FILM
The Occupant (Hogar) — NETFLIX FILM
Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 26
7SEEDS: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Blood Father
Unorthodox — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Decline — NETFLIX FILM
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY
Il processo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Killing Them Softly
Ozark: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
There’s Something in the Water
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day — NETFLIX FAMILY
Uncorked — NETFLIX FILM
Last Call
Here are all the films and shows leaving Netflix in March.
Leaving March 3
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther
The Men Who Stare at Goats
Leaving March 4
F the Prom
Leaving March 7
Blue Jasmine
The Jane Austen Book Club
The Waterboy
Leaving March 9
Eat Pray Love
Leaving March 14
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Mystery Science Theatre 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3
Leaving March 15
Coraline
Leaving March 17
Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4
Leaving March 19
The L Word: Season 1-6
Zodiac
Leaving March 24
Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time
Leaving March 30
Batman Begins
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Death at a Funeral
Drugs, Inc.: Season 5
Hairspray
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
New York Minute
P.S. I Love You
Paranormal Activity
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Wild Wild West
