The 5 Best Podcasts For February 2020

February has been a great month for podcast fans, and not just for true-crime addicts. Here are five of the very best, from the confronting and extremely NSFW My Dad Wrote a Porno, to Stories Behind The Story featuring some of the world’s most inspiring authors.

The podcasts below were shortlisted by the podcast company Acast. Whether you're into celebrity news and pop culture, best-selling literature or real-life cringe comedy, you'll find something to noodle on in the below list.

You can click on the links below or listen straight from our website. Enjoy!

In this glorious, disgusting, revealing episode of Loose Units, get ready for a crossover event with My Dad Wrote a Porno. Jamie Morton from MDWAP sits down with Paul, and they talk in-depth about what it's like to tell your Dad's confronting stories. They also play a game called Horny For Justice... and Jamie reads an erotic crime story written by John! You'll never hear a true crime podcast crossover like this (just make sure your headphone speakers don't travel if you're listening at work).

Story Behind the Stories podcast takes listeners behind the scenes to hear about the dramatic personal experiences that inspire authors, eavesdrop on candid conversations about hot contemporary issues and they may even pick up some great writing tips. The podcast has featured interviews with Kathy Lette, Peter Carey, Tim Winton, Nikki Gemmell and Jimmy Barnes. International authors are also in the mix with Nigella Lawson and Man Booker Prize Winner George Saunders, amongst others.

Meet Philge the Half Orc Barbarian, Freezo the High Elf Warlock, Halfling Rogue Bobby Pancakes and Baston Indrirovich as they quest through the magical world of Faerun and beyond. Dragon Friends is a monthly live comedy show and podcast where six Australian comedians muddle their way through their first Dungeons & Dragons campaign. Heads up, it gets weird, quick. Season 6 of the cult podcast launches on February 14th.

After Work Drinks is a weekly pop culture, news and entertainment podcast brought to you by magazine journalists and best friends Isabelle Truman and Grace O’Neill. Debriefing on all things from Meghan Markle’s wardrobe choices to A Grown Ups Guide To Heartbreak, Isabelle and Grace keep it real with their down-to-earth attitude and infectious humour. Whether you’re interested in politics or celebrity news, these ladies tackle it all.

Hosted by journalist Phillip Kuoch and singer/songwriter Thomas Tan, Lemon gives you the latest juice of celebrity and pop culture news and discusses issues faced by women, LGBTQI+ and the Asian community. This is a great one to add to any podcasters list, particularly as we lead up to Mardi Gras season.