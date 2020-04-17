The Top 10 Podcasts Aussies Are Listening To, According To Acast

Image: Getty

Podcast popularity is on the rise in Australia and if you've overdone binge-watching TV shows and movies, join the podcast fan club and give your tired eyes a break. If you can't decide what to listen to, Acast has revealed its top ten most listened to podcasts for March. So hop on board and get with the trend.

Acast, a platform for both podcast listeners and creators, told Lifehacker Australia via email that it had recorded total listens in Australia for March 2020 as 23.3 million, an increase of 11.5% on February numbers.

There were 7 million listens in total across these ten podcasts and interestingly, five out of the ten are Aussie, "which shows the healthy balance of appetite among Aussie podcast listeners for local and global voices".

If you're keen to listen to some great podcasts, here's a list to get you started based on what your fellow Aussies are listening to.

1. TEDS Talk Daily

Every weekday, TEDS Talk Daily brings you the latest talks in audio. Join host and journalist Elise Hu for thought-provoking ideas on every subject imaginable — from Artificial Intelligence to Zoology, and everything in between — given by the world's leading thinkers and creators. With TED Talks Daily, find some space in your day to change your perspectives, ignite your curiosity, and learn something new.

2. From The Newsroom

Every morning, afternoon and across the weekend the team at news.com.au get you your headlines, entertainment, sport and everything in between in bitesize easily digestible mini-podcast chunks.

3. Australian True Crime

Think nothing ever happens in your town? Australia's suburbs are home to some of the most mysterious and disturbing true crime cases in the world. Meshel Laurie is a true crime obsessive. Emily Webb is a true crime author. And together with expert interviews with writers, victims, investigators and perpetrators, they probe the underbelly of our towns and suburbs, and uncover the darkness at the heart of Australian life.

4. Global News Podcast

The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends.

5. Sky News - News Bulletin

Paul Murray takes you through the day’s headlines and cuts through the spin. Listen to PM in the AM each morning to find out what will be making news today.

6. The Intelligence

Get a daily burst of global illumination from The Economist’s worldwide network of correspondents as they dig past the headlines to get to the stories beneath—and to stories that aren’t making headlines, but should be.

7. Life And Crimes With Andrew Rule

Andrew Rule is one of Australia's most prolific journalists and authors. In Life and Crimes, the Sunday Herald Sun columnist shines a light on the dark corners of Australian life, from the story behind the biggest mysteries, to the characters of yesterday and the crims of today. Produced by Jonty Burton.

8. My Dad Wrote A Porno

Imagine if your Dad wrote a dirty book. Most people would try to ignore it and pretend it had never happened - but not Jamie Morton. Instead, he's decided to read it to the world in this award-winning comedy podcast. With the help of his friends, James Cooper and BBC Radio 1's Alice Levine, Jamie will be reading a chapter a week and discovering more about his father than he ever bargained for.

9. The Documentary Podcast

Download the latest documentaries investigating global developments, issues and affairs.

10. The Guardian Australia's Full Story

Full Story is Guardian Australia's news podcast. Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcasting app.

Please note: All descriptions provided by Acast.