Make A 'Walking Taco' From A Bag Of Corn Chips

Image: Taste of Home

This crazy, ingenious food hack turns a bag of corn chips into a filling Mexican meal or snack. Your bag of corn chips serves as a bowl for the mixture of taco fillings.

You can use pretty much any taco ingredients you like to make this snack hack, but here's the recipe as it appears on the Taste of Home blog:

In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles, 6-8 minutes; drain. Stir in chili seasoning mix, pepper, tomatoes and beans; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until thickened, 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Just before serving, cut open corn chip bags. Add beef mixture and toppings.

Just take a single-size serving bag, add your ingredients, and go.

The comments on the Craft blog where this recipe is also found note that this is actually a traditional Mexican snack or street food known as "tostilocos" (which I think means crazy toast).

Tutorial: Walking Taco [Craft]

