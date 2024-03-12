You Should Make Rice Krispies Treats, but With Popcorn

Rice Krispies Treats are a classic snack, and for good reason: They’re easy-to-make, comforting to munch on, and can be customized in an endless number of ways. One such suggested variation on the treat, from Tiktok user @kerlovichkitchen, is to use popcorn as the base. Unlike traditional Rice Krispies Treats, where the cereal is simply a neutral vehicle to deliver the marshmallow mixture, popcorn adds in a contrasting flavor and texture, offsetting the sweetness with butter and salt, and offering a hefty crunch.

In the past, we’ve suggested using plain potato chips in lieu of Rice Krispies , which is a combination that delivers a knockout punch of salty, sweet, crunchy deliciousness. This combination goes one step further, adding in the heft of a popcorn kernel for a snack that will satisfy just about every possible craving you might have.

How to make Popcorn Rice Krispies

1. Pop the corn

Pop a standard bag of microwave popcorn, which makes about 10-12 cups; set it aside to cool.

2. Make the marshmallow sauce

Then, melt eight tablespoons of butter and a 16-ounce bag of marshmallows over low heat in a large pot, stirring until smooth. If you prefer a softer texture, add in half a cup of sweetened condensed milk .

3. Stir in the popcorn

Once the mixture is smooth, remove it from the heat, and add in the popcorn. Stir until the marshmallow mixture evenly coats the popcorn, then press it in a greased pan.

At this point, you may be tempted to eat it straight out of the pan, still warm, which is always an acceptable option. If you prefer, you can also wait until the mixture is cool, at which point you can cut it into squares and enjoy.