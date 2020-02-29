57 Things To Ask Your Google Home

Windows 10 Is About To Get A New Browser (Whether You Want It Or Not)

Everything You Need To Know About Earth's 'Second Moon'

How To Use Google's New GIF Search Tools

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse, Google

Google released several new GIF search tools that should make it much easier to find the exact animate image you’re looking for. Users can use the tools—which use search data from the Tenor GIF app—to narrow down their search criteria more accurately and get suggestions based on the mood or context they want—no more combing through unrelated images fussing with search terms to find the right GIF.

You’ll find all of the search tools in this Medium post. They’re super simple to use—just tap/click the dropdown box and type in the name, action, or mood you want to search for—however, each tool has its own unique search function. Here’s what they do:

  • The first two search boxes show what moods, actions, or emotions are most associated with a specific celebrity or fictional character. The first box lists the rankings in a collage of stacked boxes, and the other listed them in ranked order, with the most popular listed at the top.

  • The next box lets you search based on a specific action or emotion to see the most-used GIFs and most popular celebrities for that category.

  • The last tool lets display a range of celebrity GIFs based on emotional spectrums—either happy/sad and laugh/cry— with positive GIFs on the right, and negative ones on the left.

For now, these tools seem to only be available on the medium post, but they’ll hopefully make their way into the Tenor app and web page in the future. In the meantime, they’re helpful for finding which search results will work best, and it’s fun to see which moods or activities certain characters and celebrities are associated with.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au tag-life oats porridge

How To Make Perfect Microwave Porridge

I am passionate about porridge. I eat it every day and it is the king of breakfasts. It is also a malleable breakfast. It's convenient. If your office or home has a microwave you are only five minutes away from a delicious hot meal that will sustain you until lunch and beyond. I am a porridge samurai. I've been cooking porridge in a microwave practically every working day for the past three years. During this time I have sharpened my sword. Today I would like to share with you my techniques.
ask-lh ask-lifehacker hive-five password-managers passwords privacy tell-us

What Is The Best Password Manager?

It’s no secret we’re very into data security and online privacy, and one of the easiest steps you can take is to use a password manager to generate (and store) strong, very-difficult-to-crack passwords. Even if you don’t care about the security aspects — perhaps you think you’re unhackable — they’re an incredibly convenient way to remember your passwords for all the sites and services you subscribe to.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles