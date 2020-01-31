Google's New 'Tangi' Service Can Help You Learn DIY Skills

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse, https://tangi.co/

Google’s newest service, Tangi, is a short-form video platform that can help you learn and share new creative skills. It’s currently available as a website and an iOS app—no, it’s not ready for Android yet, which is strange given that it’s Google’s service, but there you go.

Tangi’s interface looks like a hybrid between Pinterest and Instagram. You start by scrolling through videos based on topics, or you can search for specific tasks you want to learn about. The videos themselves are all under 60 seconds, and there are also comment sections you can scroll through for extra advice (or encouragement). If you want to save any specific videos, you can add them to your “Try it” collection.

While anyone can watch videos and make an account, there is a waitlist for uploader privileges—which makes sense, since Google probably wants to vet creators to ensure the platform is seeded with honest and tangible lessons at launch.

I’ve seen some confusion and cynicism over the app online—especially since YouTube and Pinterest already exist and can perform the same function as Tangi—but I actually like seeing an app from Google with a narrower focus. I spend most of my free time making stuff; I have several creative hobbies, I cook all the time, and I’m always looking for new ideas to try out, so I spend a lot of time watching how-to videos or scrolling through social media for inspiration and helpful tips.

The idea of a platform solely dedicated to teaching people how to do every-day things, try new projects, or get better at their craft is smart. Plus, since Tangi videos are all under 60 seconds, that means no more scrubbing through padded YouTube videos or skimming Twitter threads to find the information you’re looking for. To be fair, Tangi’s short-form clips do limit the scope and depth that can be covered, but at the very least it could give you the motivation to try a new recipe or new art medium.