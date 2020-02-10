How To Not Be A Jerk

How To Watch The 2020 Oscars In Australia: Online And Free [Updated]

There are so many different ways to be a jerk: From being a schoolyard bully, to not mowing your lawn, to using plastic straws, to being a jerk on the road. In this episode, we’re going to talk about some of the little ways we can be good to one another, to the environment and, by extension, to ourselves.

Listen to The Upgrade above or find us in all the usual places where podcasts are served, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher and NPR One. Please subscribe, rate and review!

In This Episode

Introduction (1:55 - 3:39)

In which Alice and Melissa argue over who is the bigger jerk.

The Interview: The Bully and the Bullied (5:02 - 20:01)

In this segment you’ll be hearing from a former childhood bully, Jeffrey Zlotnick, and his one-time victim, Eric Steuer, about some schoolyard bullying that took place over 20 years ago.

Do I Have To: Mow My Lawn? (21:25 - 26:30)

In which we ask Lifehacker staff writer Nick Douglas, “Do we have to mow our lawns?” The answer may surprise you.

Scary Corner: Plastic Straws (27:55 - 36:53)

Plastic straws have been in the news a surprising amount, with many big companies opting out of providing them to their customers. But are straws that much of an environmental threat? And does using them make you kind of a jerk?

5 Ways You Can Avoid Being a Jerk While Driving (37:02 - 40:50)

Jalopnik editor-in-chief Patrick George tells us how to be more patient and conscientious on the road — and less of a jerk.

Upgrade of the Week (41:03 - 48:28)

Every week we talk about one tiny thing that’s made a big difference in our lives. This week we’re joined by producer Rachel Withers to talk about keyboard shortcuts, ordering cheese online like a boss, and enjoying snazzy new earbuds.

