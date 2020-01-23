The All-Upgrades Episode Of The Upgrade

Where The Legend Of 'Scotty From Marketing' Began

In this week’s episode, Alice and Melissa revisit their Upgrades of the Week from past episodes and see how they’ve held up, from chrome extensions to shifts in mindset. There’s a little bit of pride, a little bit of shame, and a whole lot of improvement. You’ll be so perfect by the end of this episode you won’t know what to work on next!

Listen to The Upgrade above or find us in all the usual places where podcasts are served, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and NPR One.

Have any feedback or ideas for us? Want to be featured on the show? Leave us a voicemail at 347-687-8109, or send a voice memo to [email protected]

