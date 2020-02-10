How to make money on youtube.

To the uninitiated, the very concept of a "YouTube celebrity" doesn't make a lick of sense. How do these jerks earn so much money by talking bollocks and playing games on a free video site? As it turns out, the work that goes on behind the scenes is surprisingly complicated: everything from video equipment to content branding plays a large role in the success or failure of a channel.

If you're looking to get rich on YouTube - or just want to attract an audience that goes beyond your family and friends - this infographic breaks down everything you need to know.

Face facts: you're never going to be PewdiePie or earn millions of dollars per year on YouTube. But if you're struggling to build audience numbers, these tips can definitely help. This infographic comes from WeAreTop10 and covers all the essentials that budding YouTubers need to know. There are tips on what content to focus on, required equipment, branding and channel names as well as popular monetisation methods.

