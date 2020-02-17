Everything New On Netflix Australia This Week

Image: Supplied

Here is your Netflix binge-list for the week, fresh from the Australian servers! This week's highlights include the star-studded thriller The Last Thing He Wanted, Brazilian/Japanese horror flick Spectros, original documentary series Babies and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Skyscraper!

Read on for everything coming to the service for the week of February 17 to February 23.

TV shows

Gentefied (21/2/2020)

Three Latinx cousins navigate their differences as they work to keep their grandfather's taco shop afloat in their rapidly gentrifying LA neighborhood.

Spectros (20/2/2020)

A horror mystery starts taking place in the district of Liberdade, the Japanese neighborhood of São Paulo. A teenage boy comes together with three other misfit kids, as they become embroiled in the clash amongst Brazilian witchcraft and Japanese Shinto spirits invading their neighborhood.

Puerta 7 (21/2/2020)

A woman (Dolores Fonzi) tries to rid an Argentine soccer club of the organised crime surrounding it. Created by Martín Zimmerman ("Ozark," "Narcos").

Hyena: Season 1 (21/2/2020)

To survive in a dog-eat-dog world, two rival lawyers with high-class clientele tear apart anything that stands in the way of their ambitions.

Movies

Netflix Originals

The Last Thing He Wanted (22/2/2020)

A veteran D.C. journalist (Anne Hathaway) loses the thread of her own narrative when a guilt-propelled errand for her father (Willem Dafoe) thrusts her from byline to unwitting subject in the very story she’s trying to break. Co-starring Ben Affleck.

Licensed movies

Girl On The Third Floor (22/2/2020)

Don Koch tries to renovate a rundown mansion with a sordid history for his growing family, only to learn that the house has other plans.

Skyscraper (23/2/2020)

A security expert must infiltrate a burning skyscraper, 225 stories above ground, when his family is trapped inside by criminals.

Documentaries

The Chef Show: Volume 3 (19/2/2020)

Cooking is a journey. And making a meal is about more than just food. It’s about appreciating friends, family and tradition. An opportunity to come together. To learn, to share and to celebrate different flavors, cultures and people.

Babies (21/2/2020)

From nature to nurture, this docuseries digs into the groundbreaking science that reveals how infants discover life during their very first year.

Kids and Anime

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (17/2/2020)

Multi-camera comedy about a 15 year old female teen genius that moves across the country to work as a robotics engineer and live with her uncle, a high school football coach.

Glitch Techs (21/2/2020)

Glitch Techs is an action-comedy set against a world of video game fantasies come to life. It features two teenage gamers who have the best after-school job ever – capturing escaped video game “glitches”!

Pup Academy (21/2/2020)

A group of talking puppies attend a secret school where pups become dogs and are trained to become man’s best friend.