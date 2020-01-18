There Are Too Many USB Types

How To Get The Most Out Of Microsoft Edge Chromium

How To Make Fried Or Poached Eggs In The Microwave

How Much Money Does The Average Aussie Spend On Rent?

Image: Suppled

Keeping on top of your budget is easier said than done - particularly when a big chunk of each pay cheque keeps going towards rent. But maybe you're spending more than you need to be. Here are the average rental prices in each state and territory in Australia. If you're paying heaps more, it might be time to think about moving into a new neighbourhood.

This article was written in partnership with CUA, helping you boost your savings while you spend with Savings Top Up. Click here for more..

The following table comes from Savings.com.au based on data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). In addition to the average weekly rent, the table also breaks down how much people earn in each state and the percentage of income they spend on rent.

State Weekly income Weekly rent Percentage of income
NSW $1622 $582 35%
VIC $1568 $454 28%
QLD $1574 $436 27%
SA $1462 $386 26%
WA $1757 $385 21%
TAS $1399 $453 32%
ACT $1813 $550 30%
NT $1605 $458 28%
Combined States $1604 $436 27%

 

Collectively, the average rent in Australia is $436 which equates to 27 per cent of the average weekly income.

However, there's quite a lot of disparity depending on where you live. People in NSW, for example, spend the highest percentage of their salaries on rent, while Western Australians have the lowest average rental price (almost $200 less than NSW) despite making more money on average. That makes WA a pretty good bet if you're trying to amass savings.

Of course, rent is only one component of the spending puzzle. According to the ASIC MoneySmart website, the average total weekly spending for Australian households looks something like this:

    NT - $1700 average weekly total

    ACT - $1670 average weekly total

    NSW - $1525 average weekly total

    VIC - $1430 average weekly total

    WA - $1429 average weekly total

    QLD - $1359 average weekly total

    SA - $1192 average weekly total

    TAS - $1141 average weekly total.

Here's the weekly average spend broken down into life stages and expenditure type:

Lone person aged under 35 Couple only
(At least one person aged under 35)		 Couple with kids
(youngest child under 5)		 Couple with kids
(youngest child between 5-14)		 Couple with kids
(youngest child 15 and above)
Housing $284 $381 $458 $355 $359
Fuel & power $24 $35 $48 $54 $53
Food & drink $122 239 $282 $336 $332
Clothing & footwear $18 $54 $62 $64 $61
Medical & health expenses $23 $69 $85 $104 $110
Alcohol $22 $39 $28 $35 $47
Transport $97 $243 $247 $309 $292
Recreation $83 $176 $158 $263 $243
TOTAL $849 $1,572 $1,833 $2,085 $1,990

Data: ASIC

Needless to say, if you regularly spend more on any of the above things campared to the national average, these are the areas you should be cutting back on. You can find a bunch of budgeting hacks that can help you get back on track here.

How To Renovate A Rented Property [Infographic]

The dream of owning a house has become increasingly out of reach for many Australians. But that doesn't mean your rented property can't also feel like home.

Read more

[Via Savings.com.au and ASIC]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

etiquette relationships

Break The Ice In Any Situation With These 10 Conversation Starters

Whether you want to start a conversation with a new guy or girl, or you want to get a meeting off to a great start, a good ice breaker can help you make a memorable first impression. It can turn that first encounter with someone new into something wonderful -- maybe even a lasting friendship or valuable partnership.
windows-10 windows-7

I Want To Upgrade Windows 7, But I'm Scared To Lose My Programs

Everyone’s talking about Windows 7 this week. And even if you have absolutely no interest in the inner workings of your PC’s operating system, your attention has no doubt been drawn by Microsoft’s twist: The company isn’t supporting Windows 7 with security updates anymore.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles