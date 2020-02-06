Where To Stream This Year's Oscar-Nominated Movies

Image: Netflix

The 2020 Oscars nominations have been announced and before the event happens on 10 February, you're likely going to want to watch a few to see what the big fuss is about. Here's a roundup of where you can buy or stream each film that's been nominated.

Best Picture

Greta Gerwig's Litte Women. Image: Sony

Ford v Ferrari - Available in stores from 26 February

The Irishman - Netflix

Jojo Rabbit - Available in stores from 25 March

Joker - Available on DVD and Blu-ray

Little Women - Still in select cinemas, available in stores from 22 April

Marriage Story - Netflix

1917 - Still in cinemas

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Available for purchase or rent on YouTube, Google Play and Apple Store

Parasite - Available on DVD and Blu-ray

Best Animated Feature

Disney's Toy Story 4. Image: Disney

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Available on Foxtel Now or for purchase or rent on YouTube, Google Play and Apple Store

I Lost My Body - Netflix

Klaus - Netflix

Missing Link - Available for purchase or rent on YouTube, Google Play and Apple Store

Toy Story 4 - Disney+ (coming soon)

Best Animated Short

Matthew Cherry's Hair Love. Image: Sony

Dcera - Not yet available in Australia

Hair Love - Available on YouTube

Kitbull - Available on YouTube

Memorable - Not yet available in Australia

Sister - Available on YouTube

Best Adapted Screenplay

Todd Phillips' Joker. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

The Irishman - Netflix

Jojo Rabbit - Available in stores from 25 March

Joker - Available on DVD and Blu-ray

Little Women - Still in select cinemas, available in stores from 22 April

The Two Popes - Netflix

Best Original Screenplay

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Image: Sony

Knives Out - Coming soon to DVD and Blu-ray

Marriage Story - Netflix

1917 - Still in cinemas

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Available for purchase or rent on YouTube, Google Play and Apple Store

Parasite - Available on DVD and Blu-ray

Best Documentary Feature

Tamara Kotevska & Ljubo Stefanov's Honeyland. Image: Neon & Dogwoof

American Factory - Netflix

The Cave - Not yet available in Australia

The Edge of Democracy - Netflix

For Sama - Kanopy

Honeyland - Not yet available in Australia

Best Documentary Short Subject

Carol Dysinger's Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone. Image: A&E IndieFilms, Grain Media

In the Absence Available on YouTube

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone - Not yet available in Australia

Life Overtakes Me - Netflix

St. Louis Superman - Not yet available in Australia

Walk Run Cha-Cha - Available on Vimeo

Best International Feature Film

Bong Joon-ho's Parasite. Image: CJ Entertainment

Corpus Christi - Not yet available in Australia

Honeyland - Not yet available in Australia

Les Miserables - Not yet available in Australia

Pain and Glory - Not yet available in Australia

Parasite - Available on DVD and Blu-ray

