Avoid These Shopping Dates This Christmas

The Commonwealth Bank Christmas Consumer Spending Study has compiled transaction data from previous Decembers to show the quietest and busiest shopping periods over the month. If you still haven't done your Christmas shopping, this graph can help you to avoid the Christmas rush. (And if you work in retail, use it to prepare for the coming storm...)

It seems Australians like to procrastinate when it comes to Christmas shopping - the busiest periods are the weekends just before the big date and the proceeding Thursdays and Saturdays.

On the whole, Sundays are the least busy shopping days of the week, so if you hate Christmas crowds, this is the best time to shop.

The graph below is from 2015, but given season shopping trends don't change, it still gives a good indication of the best and worst shopping dates. (Click the graph below to enlarge.)

