The Best Android Apps Of 2019

It's that time of year again when the world's biggest tech companies pat themselves on the back by creating a shortlist of their best products of the year. We've seen Apple's picks - now it's Google's turn.

All The Cool Stuff In Google's December Android Update Here comes the Android December security update. If you’re the proud owner of a Pixel phone, it’s time to check and see if you can grab the latest fixes, patches, and features for your device. But remember: Google is rolling the update out, as always, so it’s possible you might not have it yet. Read more

The below list is a combination of Google Play editors' top picks and the apps that were voted for by Android users via the 2019 Users' Choice poll. In addition to games and applications, Google has also broken down the best movies, TV shows and ebooks available on its mobile store.

The apps are divided into specific categories - we've also included links to make downloading them easier. Here are the highlights!

The #1 Best Android App Of 2019

Ablo is your tool to connect and have one-on-one conversations with new friends from all over the world. Read, write and talk in your own language, Ablo translates your chats and video calls live! Discover more about your friends’ culture, language and where they come from. Show your identity and your country. Travel without even leaving your home. Available (free) for all devices.

The #1 Best Android Game Of 2019

Official CALL OF DUTY® designed exclusively for mobile phones. Play iconic multiplayer maps and modes anytime, anywhere. 100 player Battle Royale battleground? Fast 5v5 team deathmatch? Scary Zombies action? Sniper vs sniper battle? Activision’s free-to-play CALL OF DUTY®: MOBILE has it all.

Users' Choice 2019

Best Utility/App: Glitch Video Effects

With Video Editor - Glitch Video Effect, you can distort video in too artistic a way easily. Just a tap, choose one from multi Real-time glitch effects and hold to apply it in video recording. Besides, massive unique VHS, 3d vaporwave effects, retro filters and editing tools make your clip even sparkle.

Best Google Play Movie: Avengers: Endgame

The fourth installment in the Avengers saga is the culmination of 22 interconnected Marvel films and the climax of an epic journey. The world's greatest heroes will finally understand just how fragile our reality is-and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it-in a story of friendship, teamwork and setting aside differences to overcome an impossible obstacle.

Best Ebook: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

The iconic anthology series of horror tales that's now a feature film! Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is a timeless collection of chillingly scary tales and legends, in which folklorist Alvin Schwartz offers up some of the most alarming tales of horror, dark revenge, and supernatural events of all time.

Top 5 'Everyday Essentials' Apps

Appy Weather makes it easy to stay on top of the elements with delightful design and forecasts powered by weather source Dark Sky. A practical timeline offers a glance at your weather “now” and “later,” with the option to hone in on how the temperature feels, cloud cover, and more.

Ever wonder where the hours go? Track your time with Boosted, then view your stats in clear, colourful reports. Use the timer to stay on task, and browse insights to understand where your energy is going, when you’re most focused, and more.

Our favourite new commute companion offers a daily dose of journalism while giving your eyes a rest. Curio’s offline-friendly audio stories bring high-quality narration to more than 30 leading newspapers and magazines.

The future is here, and it sounds pretty cool. Powered by algorithms and calibrated to your situation – say, sleeping, focusing, or on the go – Endel generates music in real time. The tranquil soundscapes adapt to your current conditions, like location, heart rate, and weather.

The beloved office sticky is now digital. Just pick a note colour (try not to get distracted – there are many) and jot away, organising your ideas into boards. Our favourite part? Upload pictures of paper stickies to avoid lost notes and tedious transcribing.

Top 5 Apps For Personal Growth

Get fit with exercise routines and nutrition plans from elite athletes and trainers who coach the likes of Hugh Jackman and Alexander Skarsgård. Choose from themed programs, such as “Captain Marvel” (led by Brie Larson’s trainer) and “Core Crusher.”

Featuring Drops’ signature colourful-yet-minimalist design, alphabets-focused Scripts turns language learning into a simple pleasure. Practice pronunciation and writing characters in Japanese Kana, Russian Cyrillic, and more – and even learn American Sign Language (ASL).

Good sleep, good life. This year, we found new motivation for healthy sleep habits thanks to Sleeptown, which lets you build a town by sticking to a sleep routine. New in 2019, “circles” allow you build the wonders of the world with others by meeting group goals.

Mind games aren’t all bad. Case in point: Smarter’s brain-training exercises. Test your logic, memory, dexterity, and more with hundreds of beautifully designed minigames. Challenges increase with each level as you hone your skills across nine categories.

Wisdo brushed up its look and grew its supportive community in 2019. People share what they’re going through – and wisdom from having been there – in one-on-one chats and topic-based forums about depression, body positivity, parenting, and much more.

Top 5 Apps For Having Fun

Say adios to language barriers: Ablo connects you with soon-to-be-friends around the world. Take a virtual flight to a random match and your texts will auto-translate as you chat. Hop on a video call, and translated captions will keep the conversation flowing.

We’re fans of Concepts’ emphasis on customisation, from brushes and colours right down to menu placement. But it’s the infinite canvas – extend it as far as you want in any direction – that sets our imagination free.

Instagram superstars swear by Enlight Pixaloop for vivid skies and dreamy overlays. We can’t get enough of the animations: make your whole photo dynamic, or bring movement to specific elements like water, clouds, or clothing.

If this pug could talk… well, you tell us what he’d say. Record your own audio to animate pics of your furry friend (or any animal, really) telling the world what they really think about snacks, that outfit, or the meaning of life.

Whether you had a camcorder-captured childhood or you’ve never known life without a smartphone, this nostalgia-steeped editor transports you to the days of VHS. Transform videos with retro filters and effects: glitch, neon, and more.

Top 5 'Hidden Gems'

Experience the wonders of the universe with soothing narration from Tilda Swinton and the power of augmented reality. Created by CERN and Google Arts & Culture, Big Bang AR lets you witness the formation of our solar system right in front of you, integrated with your environment.

Let your wit shine with this video punchline app. Record and share short clips, and others will add their video as a lead-up or reaction to yours. Every response becomes a new prompt for others to add to, for endless chains of goofy fun.

The funniest GIF ever? The one where you’re the star. Put your face right into GIFs, and add your own caption or custom outfit. If you’re not quite ready for the limelight, choose a famous head instead – from Keanu Reeves to Daenerys Targaryen.

Capture thoughts on the go with this fluff-free writing app. Ruff strikes just the right balance of simplicity and richness: a pared-down, single-font note-taker with practical features like bolding, bullets, character and word counts, and search.

Can’t remember the podcast your friend said you had to check out? Meet Swoot, a recommendations-focused podcast player. Track your own listens, share your favourite episodes (even with friends who don’t have Swoot), and see what others are tuning into.

Top-Selling Movies on Google Play Store (2019)

Avengers: Endgame

Aquaman

A Star Is Born

Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Top-Selling TV Shows on Google Play Store (2019)

Game of Thrones

The Walking Dead

The Big Bang Theory

Riverdale

Yellowstone

Top-Selling TV ebooks on Google Play Store (2019)

The Mister by E L James

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark by Alvin Schwartz

Tiamat's Wrath by James S. A. Corey

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

The Institute by Stephen King

Top-Selling TV audiobooks on Google Play Store (2019)

Becoming by Michelle Obama

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson

Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop

A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire: Book One by George R. R. Martin

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling

You can check out the rest of the winners here.

