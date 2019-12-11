Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

Store-Bought Cinnamon Roll Dough Makes An Excellent Waffle

Photo: Claire Lower

Cinnamon rolls are a pretty standard Christmas morning breakfast, but those made with store-bought dough rarely bake up as soft and gooey as their homemade counterparts. This is not to say they are bad, but I think the canned rolls work far better as waffles.

The advantages to waffling cinnamon rolls are many. They cook up super quick—mine took about four minutes each—and you can cook them one at a time, which is great for smaller crowds with varying appetites. Rather than demand everyone eat all at once on Christmas morning, when excitement is high and parents are sleepy, you and your family can waffle a quick cinnamon roll whenever the mood strikes, even between presents. Any unused dough can be stored in the fridge, where it can stay until you have another waffle craving.

If you find cinnamon rolls to be a little too cloying for first thing in the morning, I have great news: The crisp nooks and crannies created by the waffling process tempers the sweetness, while the enriched dough keeps the insides nice and fluffy. The result is a pillowy cinnamon-flavored waffle that’s perfectly at home in both sweet and savoury breakfast situations. You can cover it in syrup (or homemade cream cheese icing), or use two waffles to create a very exciting breakfast sandwich (sorta like a fancy McGriddle).

Just pop open a tube of dough, heat your (nonstick) waffle maker to high, and place a cinnamon scented puck in the centre of the maker. If yours is a little prone to stickage, hit it with some nonstick spray first. Close the maker firmly and cook the waffle until the outsides are lightly browned and you can easily lift the waffle off the maker, about 3-5 minutes. Remove the waffle with a silicone or wooden spatula, and serve immediately with butter and syrup, cream cheese icing, or breakfast sandwich fillings. Repeat as needed.

Comments

  • unity @lexington

    I'm like 95% sure that you can't buy cinnamon roll dough pre-made anywhere in Australia. Come on lifehacker, why are you taunting us?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles