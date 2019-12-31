Everything New On Australian Netflix This Week (December 30)

Image: The Neighbor (Supplied)

Here is your Netflix binge-list for the week, fresh from the Australian servers! This week's highlights include superhero series The Neighbor, the CIA thriller Messiah, Season 22 of South Park, the documentary Sex, Explained, Ghost Stories and 16 third-party movies.

Read on for everything coming to the service for the week of December 23 to December 29.

Here are the official synopses and trailers for each film and TV show.

New Netflix TV Shows

The Neighbor (31 December)

Javier, a 20-something struggling with adulthood and his girlfriend, unexpectedly becomes a superhero. Based on Santiago García and Pepo Pérez's comic.

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures (31 December)

Determined to win the heart of a Mongolian prince, a Qing dynasty princess contends with palace intrigue and vendettas against her family.

Messiah (1 January)

When CIA officer Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan) uncovers information about a man (Mehdi Dehbi) gaining international attention through acts of public disruption, she begins an investigation into his origins. As he continues to cultivate followers who allege he's performing miracles, the global media become increasingly beguiled by this charismatic figure.

Spinning Out (1 January)

After choking during an important performance, a competitive skater dealing with family issues and her own inner demons struggles to revive her career.

The Circle (1 January)

Welcome to the ultimate popularity contest. To win the cash prize, would you be yourself, a better version of yourself — or someone else altogether?

South Park: Season 22 (1 January)

Follows the misadventures of four irreverent grade-schoolers in the quiet, dysfunctional town of South Park, Colorado.

Heartland: Season 13 (1 January)

A multi-generational saga set in Alberta, Canada and centered on a family getting through life together in both happy and trying times.

Doomsday Preppers: Season 2 (1 January)

Individuals all across America who have one thing in common - they are prepping for the end of the world.

Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed: Season 1 (1 January)

Dennis, Gnasher and their irrepressible friends Rubi, JJ, Pieface and his pet potato Paul cook up crazy plans, get in all sorts of scrapes and take on every challenge, no matter how big.

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6 (1 January)

Documentary style show that explores in depth how drugs in modern day society are sold, processed, and how police are cracking down on it.

Thieves of the Wood (2 January)

In this historical drama series, infamous Flemish highwayman Jan de Lichte becomes a local hero during the Austrian occupation of 18th-century Belgium.

Anne with an E: The Final Season (3 January)

A milestone birthday sparks a search for Anne's origin story as she sorts out matters of the heart and starts setting a course for her future.

Gotham: Season 5 (4 January)

The story behind Detective James Gordon's rise to prominence in Gotham City in the years before Batman's arrival.

Movies

Netflix Originals

Ghost Stories (1 January)

From the directors of "Bombay Talkies" and “Lust Stories” come four new short films taking a twisted turn into the spine-chilling realm of horror.

Todas las pecas del mundo (3 January)

In Mexico City, a 13-year-old falls for the most beautiful girl in school. With some help from his friends, he will try everything in order to win her heart.

Licensed movies

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (1 January)

The mythical world starts a rebellion against humanity in order to rule the Earth, so Hellboy (Ron Perlman) and his team must save the world from the rebellious creatures.

The Bourne Identity (1 January)

A man is picked up by a fishing boat, bullet-riddled and suffering from amnesia, before racing to elude assassins and attempting to regain his memory.

The Bourne Legacy (1 January)

An expansion of the universe from Robert Ludlum's novels, centered on a new hero whose stakes have been triggered by the events of the previous three films.

A Supremacia Bourne (1 January)

When Jason Bourne is framed for a CIA operation gone awry, he is forced to resume his former life as a trained assassin to survive.

The Green Hornet (1 January)

A newspaper publisher and his Asian valet/martial arts expert battle crime as the feared Green Hornet and Kato.

Fall Girls (1 January)

Paige Davis has just gotten promoted to President of Sales at her job. After a night of partying, Paige and her girlfriends hilariously wake up to a dead boss.

Center Stage (1 January)

A group of 12 teenagers from various backgrounds enroll at the American Ballet Academy in New York to make it as ballet dancers and each one deals with the problems and stress of training and getting ahead in the world of dance.

Jurassic Park (1 January)

A pragmatic paleontologist visiting an almost complete theme park is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park's cloned dinosaurs to run loose.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1 January)

A research team is sent to the Jurassic Park Site B island to study the dinosaurs there, while an InGen team approaches with another agenda.

Jurassic Park III (1 January)

A decidedly odd couple with ulterior motives convince Dr. Grant to go to Isla Sorna for a holiday, but their unexpected landing startles the island's new inhabitants.

Pokémon the Movie: Power of Us (1 January)

Ash meets five residents who come together to save the day when a series of threats endanger the annual Wind Festival and the entire population of their home, Fula City.

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood (1 January)

Jeff Dunham stars in this special from the world famous Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The telecast features never before seen stand-up and behind-the-scenes sketches featuring Dunham and his eccentric beloved characters.

Friday Night Lights - The Movie (1 January)

Based on H.G. Bissinger's book, which profiled the economically depressed town of Odessa, Texas and their heroic high school football team, The Permian High Panthers.

Mamma Mia! (1 January)

The story of a bride-to-be trying to find her real father told using hit songs by the popular 1970s group ABBA.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (4 January)

Peter Parker balances his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens with his superhero alter-ego Spider-Man, and finds himself on the trail of a new menace prowling the skies of New York City.

Son of a Gun (5 January)

JR busts out of prison with Brendan Lynch, Australia's most notorious criminal, and joins Lynch's gang for a gold heist that soon pits the two men against one another.

Netflix Documentary & Comedy

The Degenerates: Season 2 (31 December)

This stand-up series featuring comics who explore the coarse and salacious side of comedy, returns for a second season.

Sex, Explained: Limited Series (2 January)

Attraction. Fantasies. Fertility. Discover the ins and outs of sex in this fun and informative series, narrated by singer-actress Janelle Monáe.

Kids & Anime

Alexa & Katie: Season 3 (30 December)

Alexa tries to put cancer behind her, but a new person in her life might make that especially hard, while Katie will need all the support she can get from her best friend. The teen series returns for Season 3.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened (30 December)

Kusuo and his gaggle of self-proclaimed friends are back for more psychic mishaps. If he didn't have enough problems before, he's got even more now.

Go! Go! Cory Carson (4 January)

Join kid car Cory Carson on his adventures around the winding roads of childhood in Bumperton Hills! Based on the hit toy line Go! Go! Smart Wheels.