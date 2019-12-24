Here's Everything New On Netflix [Updated]

Image: Supplied

Here is your Netflix binge-list for the week, fresh from the Australian servers! This week's highlights include new episodes of Terrace House, Lost In Space Season 2, the sequel to psychological thriller You, Fast & Furious Spy Racers and a new Kevin Hart special.

Read on for everything coming to the service for the week of December 23 to December 29.

Disney Plus: Australian Pricing, Release Date And Content This week, Disney gave Australians a taste of the content that will be coming to its streaming service, Disney+. It will be available on November 19 and it's bound to shake up Australia's streaming scene in a big way. Here's everything you need to know, including how much it will cost Aussie subscribers. Read more

Here are the official synopses and trailers for each film and TV show.

New Netflix TV Shows

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2 (24 December)

As Kenji and Risako's story reaches its conclusion, Ruka faces a choice. A new member opens the door to the house as life in Tokyo continues.

Crash Landing on You (24/12/2019)

A paragliding mishap drops a South Korean heiress in North Korea — and into the life of an army officer, who decides he will help her hide.

Lost in Space: Season 2 (24 December)

The Robinson family returns for Season 2 and continues its fight against all odds to survive and escape while lost in space.

You: Season 2 (26/12/2019)

The dark drama returns for its second season, with Joe now laying low and hiding from his ex in LA. Can he deal with his past and make a fresh start, this time with the right woman?

Le Bazar de la Charité (26 December)

Amid a devastating fire in 1897 Paris, three women see their destinies turned upside down by identity theft, forbidden love, betrayal and emancipation.

The Gift (27 December)

In an Anatolian ruin, an archaeologist finds a mysterious link to a young painter (Beren Saat), who embarks on a quest to uncover secrets in her past.

New Netflix Movies

Como caído del cielo (24 December)

A grieving divorced mother starts to lose her grip on reality and believes her daughter, who died in a fire, may still be alive and living nearby.

The App (26 December)

While in Rome to shoot his first movie, actor and industrial heir Nick becomes obsessed with a dating app that sends him into a self-destructive spiral.

Rough Night (27 December)

Things go terribly wrong for a group of girlfriends who hire a male stripper for a bachelorette party in Miami.

"Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy" (28 December)

After Hatsumi's single-minded neighbor blackmails her into being his servant, they learn the real meaning of love and trust. Based on the hit manga.

Netflix Documentary & Comedy

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (24 December)

In this variety comedy special from John Mulaney, he hilariously tackles grown-up topics with his kid pals, the Sack Lunch Bunch. Fun for everyone!

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (27 December)

This docu series follows comedian Kevin Hart during his "Irresponsible" tour.

Kids & Anime

CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2 (24 December)

Carole and Tuesday’s newfound attention brings with it new challenges. Angela considers them rivals, and the Mars music business isn't easy.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (26 December)

Adventures abound as a group of teenagers infiltrates an elite racing league controlled by a nefarious organization bent on world domination.