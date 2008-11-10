Virgin Broadband No Longer In Stores

Dan Warne at APC reports that Virgin's mobile broadband service, which uses Optus' 3G network, is no longer going to be sold via retailers (though it will continue to be sold via the Virgin site and over the phone). While Virgin hasn't gone as far as Optus itself, which pulled its similar Fusion product altogether back in September, it suggests once again that excess usage can quickly floor a 3G broadband service, and that checking you have suitable coverage before signing up is vital. If you're in the market for 3G broadband, be sure to check our comparison guide to available options.