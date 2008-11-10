FriendFeed Adds IM Notifications For Updates

We've considered social tracking service FriendFeed a pretty neat way to aggregate your online life, but now it's a lot easier to keep tabs on what's happening with your circle of net-connected friends, even if you hardly ever log in at FriendFeed's site. The service has just rolled out a Twitter-like IM integration, which can send updates when particular friends update their feeds, let you update your own feed and post messages to it, pull down the full entry when you get a stub notification, and many more tasks. Perhaps the most useful aspect is IM notification whenever your posts on any service get a comment, which you can reply to through your IM client. FriendFeed's IM tools require a Google Talk/Gmail or Jabber-compliant chat client.