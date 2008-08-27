Reduce Social Network Hair-Pulling with a 'Pause' Button

FriendFeed introduces a new feature on their beta site:
a "Pause" button "fake following" mode, which lets you follow someone without seeing their updates. In a similar vein, productivity guy Merlin Mann proposes that all social networks build in a "Pause" button, which would protect you temporarily from a stream of unwanted updates for a certain amount of time without de-friending folks. Along with a "Pause" button for social networking, we also want a "Snooze" button for email, tasks, and reminders.
