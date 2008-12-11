Social Media Netiquette

Social media maven (and Lifehacker alumnus) Tamar Weinberg has written up "The Ultimate Social Media Etiquette Handbook" over at her Techipedia blog, and, based on the breadth of advice and coverage of networking apps, it's not an inaccurate title. Learn what not to do to benefit from LinkedIn, Twitter, FriendFeed, and other communities from someone who really knows.
