Dodo Slapped With Major Fine For Unwanted Telemarketing

The number of exceptions to the national Do Not Call register can sometimes make it feel like a toothless tiger, but it showed some teeth this week. Brett Winterford at ZDNet reports that Dodo has been slapped with a $147,000 fine for telemarketing activities for its services originating from a Philippines call centre. It hasn't been a great week for Dodo, which is also the third-most-complained-about ISP in the country.