Anti-Social Networking Insults Your Friends

Social networks are supposed to be friendly places, but sometimes the devil enters into you and causing a little mayhem seems like much more fun. Enter Anti-Social Networking, a Facebook application (albeit also a movie promo) which you can use to "send crap gifts, cheat at Scrabble and insult so-called friends". The core of the application is an insult creation engine, where you can choose from lists to create the ultimate put-down — or at least amuse actual friends with a sense of humour. Other options include removing friends you haven't spoken to in ages and (of course) a Scrabble-cheat lookup.