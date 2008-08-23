Looks like the legal action against Scrabulous by the owners of the Scrabble trademark has finally kicked in worldwide. I'd previously reported on how to work around the block for US players, but now accessing Scrabulous in Australia results in a "this application is not available to you" message. All references to the Facebook version have also been removed from the main Scrabulous site (where the game remains playable). If you want a Scrabble-style wordgame within Facebook itself, your options are the official version (which annoyingly doesn't let you play anyone in the States) or the Scrabulous successor Wordscraper. If there's other word games on Facebook you'd recommend for leisure and vocabulary extension, share them in the comments.
Scrabulous now totally gone from Facebook
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020
The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.
that is so sad :( , how will I procrastinate now?