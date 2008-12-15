Over the year, we've been tracking the mixed fortunes of the popular Facebook Scrabble-like game Scrabulous, explaining back in July how to play with US players when the game got blocked, but ultimately having to give up and switch to Wordscraper (from the same developers) after legal action from Scrabble owners Hasbro shut Scrabulous down. But it turns out even that wasn't the end of the story. As I explain in a story over at iTWire, as part of its legal settlement with Hasbro, Wordscraper now features eight letters instead of seven. That has some annoying consequences — it's much harder to place eight letters for a so-called 'bingo' — but I guess it's better than the game disappearing entirely.
Whatever Happened To Scrabulous and Wordscraper?
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink