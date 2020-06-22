Optus Is Offering a Cheap Wireless Home Broadband Deal If You Don’t Want NBN

Optus is running a solid discount on its top-end wireless home broadband plan and if you’re currently facing internet woes, this deal might just help you out.

Instead of paying $85 per month for 500GB, Optus is knocking $17 off its plan. This means you’ll only have to pay $68 per month for the first 24 months you’re with the telco.

That makes it just $3 per month more than Optus’ 200GB home wireless broadband plan, and a pretty compelling NBN alternative — especially for those not yet connected.

The plan runs at full Optus 4G speeds and you have the choice of signing a two-year contract, or paying $216 upfront. There’s no fixed end date on this promo just yet but we’ll keep you updated if we hear more.

Here’s a breakdown of the month-to-month plan. Clicking through will give you the option of a month-to-month or a 24-month contract.

Here’s the full Optus home wireless broadband range:

In case you’re confused, here’s how a wireless home broadband is different.

Instead of tinkering with a router, a wireless home broadband allows you to remove a phone line or any wired connection from the equation. Simply put, it’ll use the mobile network to secure your internet connection via a 4G network.

It’s a good option for those who can’t access NBN or need a good connection with a higher data limit.

