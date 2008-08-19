Mygazines Offers Full Magazine Scans Online



Browse any of a number of popular magazines for free—from Macworld and PC World to Cosmopolitan and Men's Health—at web site Mygazines. The site contains user-uploaded scans of these magazines, and flipping through magazines displayed in Mygazine's Flash interface is nearly as simple as browsing an actual magazine. It's sort of like the previously mentioned Zinio on iPhone hack except you don't need to pretend your browser is an iPhone to use it. You may not want to get too used to Mygazines, though, as Yahoo News reports that publishers are looking for ways to shut it down.