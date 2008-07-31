How to play Scrabulous with US players

Hasbro's decision to sue the developers of popular Facebook Scrabble clone Scrabulous has resulted in US users being blocked from playing the game. That's potentially bad news for players everywhere: if you're in the middle of a game with a Stateside friend, you're effectively in lexical limbo. Fortunately, there's a workaround. Quite appropriately, a Facebook group has been set up which shows how to evade the block, by using Firefox and the FoxyProxy extension to route all Scrabulous games through a proxy server. Follow the link for full instructions. [Easy to follow instructions for playing Scrabulous in the US or Canada]