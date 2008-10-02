Access British TV Online From Australia

A lot of the discussion around here about accessing online television focuses on US options like Hulu, but many people (your Lifehacker editor included) would prefer to catch UK programming. Blogger Charlie rounds up the options for catching UK shows in Australia, from free-to-air to P2P. The solutions offered for accessing online services like the BBC's iPlayer aren't entirely free, but if you haven't got proxy-based methods to work, this is another option to consider. Thanks Chris A!