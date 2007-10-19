Make a Facebook Friends Collage

The Digital Inspiration weblog found a hidden Facebook feature—the ability to view your friends as a grid of profile pictures. Here's how:

Step 1: Log in to your Facebook account and click the Friends tab. Step 2: Select the drop-down box and click the list separator (-).

You'll get back a neat collage of your entire friends list in profile photo thumbnails. Okay, so Facebook's not the most productive webapp out there, but it is great for networking. How do you get stuff done (besides playing Scrabulous) on Facebook? Let us know in the comments.