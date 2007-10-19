Make a Facebook Friends Collage

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

facebookcollage.pngThe Digital Inspiration weblog found a hidden Facebook feature—the ability to view your friends as a grid of profile pictures. Here's how:

Step 1: Log in to your Facebook account and click the Friends tab.

Step 2: Select the drop-down box and click the list separator (-).

You'll get back a neat collage of your entire friends list in profile photo thumbnails. Okay, so Facebook's not the most productive webapp out there, but it is great for networking. How do you get stuff done (besides playing Scrabulous) on Facebook? Let us know in the comments.

Create a Photo Collage Using Pictures of Your Facebook Friends [Digital Inspiration]

  • Trent Guest

    I noticed that by clicking the separator to get the grid view, you're just appending "?grid" without quotes to the friends.php URL, and if you look at what happens when you view "online friends only", it appends "?online" instead.

    By using a bit of webdev hackery, you can put both together, and as a result, I've now got the following three 'handy' bookmarks in my toolbar.

    ....facebook.com/friends.php?grid&online
    to see a grid of all your online friends.

    ....facebook.com/friends.php?grid&ca=1
    to see a grid of recently updated friends

    ....facebook.com/friends.php?grid&ca=3
    to see a grid of recently added friends

