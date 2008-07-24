Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

ABC launches free iView online TV service

Iview.jpg
ABC iView (called Playback during its beta period) has now been opened up to all Australian Internet users, offering access to a fair chunk of the national broadcaster's output on full-screen streaming video across six channels. Unlike the Windows-only ABC Shop Download, the site is accessible on any browser supporting Flash (so Windows, Mac and Linux users all have options). There's plenty to keep you entertained: a rough calculation suggests there's already about 80 hours of programming on the service, the news channel will be updated on a daily basis, and the ABC has promised additional channels in the future. iView is free to access (via an Australian connection; the service is blocked overseas). As with all streaming media, you'll need to keep an eye on your download cap if you use the service extensively — unless you're with iiNet, which is excluding iView from its quota.

Comments

  • dustforeyes @D4E

    Streams from iView outside of iiNet Quota? Great news!

    0
  • randomlogik Guest

    If only SBS will do something similar - then I will be happy.

    0
  • Chris Guest

    This seems to be the ABC’s attempt to emulate the BBC’s services. Unfortunately they have decided to implement the whole service in one big Flash site rather than taking the YouTube (and BBC) model and limiting Flash use to just the video streaming. The whole site, including navigation and show listing, are hamstrung inside one big flash window with all the typical flash-only-site problems such as counterintuitive navigation, accessibility problems, and cross-platform issues.

    It’s also very “flashy” and must have cost a fortune! As a ABC share holder (i.e. a tax payer :-) I am a bit put off by this. The ABC should focus on content and mature delivery methods and not waste money on flashy spinning boxes.

    I’d encourage everyone to take a look at iView (warning: don't accidentally press the back button!). If you feel strongly about the Flash heavy approach, I’d encourage you to post your objections on this thread on the ABC website.

    http://www2b.abc.net.au/tmb/Client/Message.aspx?b=98&t=6&a=0&ps=20&m=226&dm=3

    Lets hope we can force them to re-evaluation their development direction !

    0
  • Rob Guest

    I cant view it.
    Sod abc for discriminating Aussies travelling or living abroad.

    Anyone know a work around?

    0
  • Kerrie Guest

    I ran this no problem on my ADSL, why is auntie putting people off by saying they must have ADSL2??
    Hats off to the ABC for getting this great service going.

    0
  • Andrew Pritchard Guest

    I am unable to get the page to work. I have ADSL

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles