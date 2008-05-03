3 key: no cables, me like



3's latest mobile broadband offering, the prosaically named Broadband Internet Key, is pretty much a standard 3G modem but adds one really useful feature: no cable. Plugging directly into a USB port means you can effectively use the Internet on the go (think trains) without stuff dangling in the wrong place. The pricing is nice ($15 for 1GB a month on a 24-month plan) and the device works on both Windows and Macs (and Linux, though it isn't officially supported). There's only one major catch . . .

Despite the design convenience, don't buy this if you're outside a capital city, or if you can't get 3's network where you live. The service fails over to Telstra where 3 doesn't have its own network, but at massively inflated rates of $1.65 a megabyte (for distinctly non-broadband GRPS speeds). Don't even think of going there. Urbanites can go crazy, though.