Primus offers shaping for mobile broadband

One of the big disincentives to signing up to mobile broadband services — especially as your main means of Internet access — is the excess data charges you face when you go over the limit. Primus has just introduced two plans that eliminate data limits in favour of 'shaping' your connection down to a 64Kbps speed. That's a familiar model in ADSL, but hasn't been much used in wireless broadband before. Primus is offering a $49.95 a month plan which is shaped after 6GB and a $79.95 plan which drops after 12GB; for both, you need to sign up for two years and get an access speed of up to 3.6Mbps (via the Optus network). Would a shaped wireless broadband plan appeal to you, or would the lack of speed drive you mad at the end of each month? Share your thoughts in the comments.