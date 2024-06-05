Level Up Your Life

Subscribe

Here Are Amazon Australia’s Best Deals of the Week

Courtney Borrett Avatar
Courtney Borrett
Here Are Amazon Australia’s Best Deals of the Week
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Amazon is an online shopper’s dream. But, if you want the best prices on your favourite items, you’ll need to spend time scouring through the countless sales.

Not only are there hundreds, nay, thousands of sales running at any given time, the discounts are constantly being updated. So, if you’re sick of being swamped by Amazon deals, never fear. We’ve gone ahead and done all the hard work for you by finding some of the best sales available on Amazon Australia.

We’ll be updating this list every week to help keep you in the loop.

The best deals on Amazon Australia this week

Charmast 20,000mAh Power Bank

Having a power bank or portable charger with you is almost a necessity nowadays. This one by Charmast also comes with built-in cables.

$34.49 (usually $49.99)

Sunbeam Sleep Perfect Quilted Electric Blanket

Just when I thought the weather wouldn’t get any colder, when I woke up this morning, it was 8-degrees and I jumped on Amazon to order an electric blanket straight away.

$184.99 (usually $279)

Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer

Getting out of a hot shower in winter is one of the most difficult things to do. This towel warmer will keep your towels toasty so you don’t have to stand there wet and shivering.

$153.42 (usually $229)

Decaura 10″ Rain Shower Head Set

Speaking of showers, this rain shower head spreads the water flow out evenly, so it’s like you’re showering in the rain. Delightful.

$135.98 (usually $159.99)

Loop Switch Earplugs

We love Loop earplugs for their ability to drown out noise while you’re trying to focus. These Switch ones are even better because they let you control the amount of noise that gets in.

$76.45 (usually $89.95)

MOTYYA Stainless Steel Potato Ricer

Sick of chunky mashed potato? This potato ricer will finely mash your ‘taters in less time than it takes with a masher. It also has different hole sizes for different kinds of mash.

$25.47 (usually $29.99)

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The Fire TV Stick will let you switch seamlessly between streaming services and watch all your favourite movies and TV shows in 4K.

$69 (usually $119)

LENCENT Universal Travel Adapter

If you’re travelling for Euro summer, one of these travel adapters will be a lifesaver. It’s universal, meaning it can be connected to any outlet in the world, and it has USB-A and USB-C connections.

$46.46 (usually $58.11)

Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Olaplex is a haircare brand loved for its nourishing ingredients that strengthen and repair hair. It’s also expensive, so getting it on sale is a bonus.

from $38.88 (usually $54)

Image credit: Olaplex/Loop Earplugs

The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans

Here are the cheapest plans available for Australia’s most popular NBN speed tier.

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Comments

Leave a Reply