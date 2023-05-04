7 Genius Ways to Save Cash When Shopping on Amazon Australia

I went to buy eggs last week only to find they’re upwards of $7 a carton. Even the food court lunch I used to get as a kid of two tuna hand rolls (which set me back $5) now costs me a whopping $8. What is the cost of living?!

With that in mind, if you’re looking for some tangible and equally as easy ways to save some actual money in this dire economy, we took to the TikTok savings hack community to collate a pretty neato list of how to do it. And funnily enough — shopping on our dear mate Amazon Australia’s site finished pretty high up there thanks to its Prime services, deals pages and its ‘Renewed’ range of discounted refurbished products.

Here are a few tips on how to use it to your advantage.

Invest in a Prime Membership

Subscription services like Prime offer some pretty neat ways to save on your online orders. This includes:

Free delivery on millions of local and international Prime-eligible items, including many popular everyday essentials (excludes select remote areas)

Free one-day delivery on eligible items sold or shipped by Amazon Australia to select postcodes in Melbourne and Sydney. Just make sure you check eligibility for your area

Access to Prime Video, which allows you to watch exclusive and award-winning Prime Original series and other popular movies and TV shows

Amazon Music, which gives you access to 100 million songs ad-free, thousands of stations and top playlists

Prime Reading, which gives you access to a selection of over a thousand e-books, short works, comics, children’s books and more

Prime Gaming, which gives you a selection of free games every month plus other perks

Exclusive early access to select deals

Interested? If you’re a new Aussie customer, you can try Prime for free for 30-days. If you like it whenever you can then pay $6.99 a month or $59 a year to keep your service going. Rest-assured, you’re free to cancel it anytime.

Subscribe & Save

Home expert and TikTok personality Loui Burke reveals, “To save money during the cost of living pressures, I’m making all my coffees at home using products from Amazon Australia. You can get café quality items, including coffee beans which are subscribed and save eligible, save 10% and scheduled to be delivered each month.”

From dishwashing tablets to pet supplies, all you need to do is sign up for automatic deliveries (frequencies include every two weeks to six months) for the items you burn through often and you’ll receive 10% off the standard price for eligible Subscribe & Save products.

Deals

Sam Tolley from Addicted To Bargains said their biggest savings tip is to, “keep your eyes peeled on the daily deals! Amazon Australia has such a big selection it also pays to check out a variety of different sellers and the reviews on the products you are looking for.”

“Also mark when the big sales are happening like Prime Day and Black Friday in your calendars, you can get a head start on shopping for Christmas, but also the rest of the year with massive savings on everyday products too!”

To make sure you have your finger on the pulse for all the latest deals, just head over to Amazon’s ‘Today’s Deals’ section via the navigation bar to view the epic savings you could be making on a range of categories. Just a note: these do change regularly, so don’t sleep on anything too long.

Buy More and Save

A tried and tested savings hack is bulk buying, and it’s so popular because it works —so much so it can help trim the cost per item by dollars. Many items on Amazon’s site have a ‘$ per’ count or ‘$ per 100g’ feature next to the overall product cost, which can be useful in making like-for-like comparisons.

In the Buy More and Save section on Amazon, you’ll also find everyday essentials like laundry detergent, pet food and even undies at a 5% discount if you spend more than $40 at a time. Thank us later.

Coupons

“While coupons are nothing new for many Aussies when it comes to things like takeaways, Amazon Australia also regularly shares coupons for a variety of products like including kitchen, bathroom and laundry staples as well as electronics, office supplies and more,” Customer Programs Lead at Amazon, Rachel Basha explains.

All you need to do is virtually ‘clip’ coupons onsite, for them to be applied automatically at the checkout on eligible products. There’s even a range of Subscribe & Save coupons for new subscribers to shave off an additional discount ranging from 5% to 25% off, on a wide array of everyday essentials.

Amazon Renewed

Did you know Amazon has a section full of discounted refurbished, like-new products? Coming it at super affordable prices, you can snag computers, smartphones, watches and tablets, headphones, TVs, gaming equipment, kitchen appliances, cameras and more on the cheap.

To give you some extra peace of mind, you’ll be happy to know that all Amazon Renewed purchases are backed by a 180-day supplier warranty, which is on top of the normal returns policy.

Amazon Warehouse

Another way to save more on your purchases is to look at Amazon Warehouse. This section offers great deals on quality used, pre-owned, or open-box products. Every product has been tested and reviewed for quality control, with detailed descriptions of any alterations to the product to make decisions with confidence. Warehouse deliveries also still come with all the benefits of Amazon fulfilment, customer service, and returns rights.

Keen to learn more? Head over to Amazon and start browsing here now.