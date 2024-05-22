How to Watch Hulu, Max and US Netflix in Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While we’re certainly spoilt for choice when it comes to streaming services in Australia, we don’t have access to everything. Some platforms, like Hulu and Max (AKA The Streaming Service Formerly Known as HBO Max), are only available if you live in the United States. But why should the Yanks get all the fun?

While you might not live in the US, that doesn’t mean you can’t access US-only streaming services. By using a VPN you can switch up your IP and circumvent the geo-restrictions of US-only platforms like Hulu or Max, and even access the non-Australian libraries of other services like Netflix.

Here’s how you can access Hulu, Max and US Netflix with a VPN in Australia.

What is a VPN and how does it work?

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is software that will allow you to mask your data when browsing the internet. Once connected to a VPN, your browsing data will pass through the provider’s server and be encrypted. Once connected to a VPN, if someone were to access your browsing data – be it your internet service provider or a malicious third party – they wouldn’t be able to view what you’re doing.

VPNs are a great way to improve your online security and privacy. They’re especially helpful in this regard when using public Wi-Fi.

While we’re mainly focusing on the United States here, a VPN will let you change your IP address to anywhere in the world.

How to watch Hulu in Australia

Hulu is a streaming service owned by Disney, and while some content does make its way to Australia under the Star label on Disney+, not everything does. Some Hulu shows are licensed out to other Australian streaming platforms as well. If you want to access the full catalogue of Hulu titles all in one place, you’ll need to go to the source. But to do that, you’ll also need a US-based form of payment.

Here’s how to use a VPN to access Hulu in Australia:

Grab a VPN subscription

Connect to a server that’s located in the United States

Sign up for a Hulu Gift Card

Sign up for a Hulu account by redeeming this gift card

How to watch Max in Australia

While some Max content is available in Australia – Foxtel and Binge are the home of HBO originals – not all of it is. Similar to Hulu, some Max content is spread over other Australian streaming services as well. So a Max subscription gives you the benefit of having it all in one place. Again, much like Hulu, you’ll need a US-based form of payment to get a Max subscription.

Here’s how to use a VPN to access Max in Australia:

Grab a VPN subscription

Connect to a server that’s located in the United States

Sign up for a US-based virtual prepaid card

With your ‘Country/Region’ set it to the United States

Download the Max app onto your streaming device

Use your virtual card to sign up

How to watch US Netflix in Australia

There’s a good chance you already have a Netflix account, but did you know that its catalogue isn’t internationally uniform? The streaming rights for movies and TV shows differ from country to country. So depending on where you’re watching Netflix from, your geo-location will determine what you can and can’t watch.

Here’s how to use a VPN to circumvent geo-location blocks:

Grab a VPN subscription and download the app onto your streaming device

Connect to a server that’s located in the United States

Log into Netflix

