Gen V Is Here to Entertain Us Until The Boys Season 4

The Boys has quickly established itself as one of the top titles on Prime Video. But as the superhero satire series has proven, no one lasts long at the top and a younger, fresher version is always bound to come along. Allow us to introduce you to Gen V.

What is Gen V?

Screenshot: Prime Video

Gen V is a spin-off series in The Boys universe, focusing on a young prospective group of up-and-coming supes at an exclusive college run by Vought International.

According to the synopsis Gen V is “set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International). Gen V explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking.”

The title Gen V is an obvious call back to Compound V, which is a serum developed by Vought that gives all the superheroes in The Boys universe their powers. We’ve seen what adults get up to with their powers, can you imagine what the youth of today would do?

This is going to be like Sky High on steroids.

As for whether Gen V will crossover with The Boys, producer Eric Kripke told Collider: “There’s definitely crossover, and we’re doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in [Gen V]. Like there’s a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there’s (sic) certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys.”

Gen V: Trailer

The first trailer for Gen V was shown at CCXP22 in Brazil. It confirmed for us a couple of things. Number one, we will indeed see some familiar faces from The Boys including Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Colby Minifie (Ashley) and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke).

Number two, this show is going to be insanely bloody.

The next trailer gave us a look at some of the shenanigans set to go down at Godolkin university.

It seems that, as always, there’s some shady stuff happening in the background, with many young supes seen trying to escape something called “the woods”, and many Vought officials desperate to keep that under wraps. Just a normal day in The Boys universe.

Who is part of the superhero lineup?

Image: Prime Video

Filling out this new generation of superheroes is an equally youthful group of actors.

The cast includes Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase), Lizzie Broadway (Here and Now), Chance Perdomo (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Jaz Sinclair (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), London Thor (Shameless), Derek Luh (Shining Vale), Asa Germann (Dahmer), Sean Patrick Thomas (For All Mankind) and Marco Pigossi (Tidelands).

We’ll also see Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption), Alexander Calvert (Supernatural), Jason Ritter (Raising Dion) and the returning characters played by Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.

The series’ showrunners are Michael Fazekas and Tara Butters, alongside The Boys executive producers Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Garth Ennis.

You can hear more about the series and meet the cast in the video below.

When and where can you watch The Boys spin-off show?

Gen V will be released on Prime Video starting September 29. Episodes will be released weekly with the first three dropping on September 20 and the finale occurring on November 3.

It will be released long before the upcoming fourth season of The Boys, but if you want to catch up on past seasons while you wait you can do that on Prime Video.

This article has been updated since its original publication date.