The Wilds Season 2: Everything You Should Know Before Returning to the Island

A surprise hit from the tail-end of 2020 was Amazon Prime Video’s young adult series The Wilds. The show was basically Lord of the Flies but swapped out with a bunch of teenage girls – and it was awesome. After over a year of waiting to see what happened with that season one cliffhanger, The Wilds is finally back for season 2.

The Wilds Season 2: What do we know about the story?

Spoilers for season one of The Wilds ahead.

The premise of The Wilds is simple. A group of teenage girls all grappling with their own personal issues are shipped off to a women’s empowerment retreat – only for their plane to crash, leaving them stranded on a remote island in the middle of the ocean.

So far, so Lost, but The Wilds had a clever twist up its sleeve. The plane crash was no accident and, in fact, the girls are all subjects in an elaborate social experiment.

When we last left our harrowed team of survivors Leah had figured out that Nora was the other informant on the island. But before they could confront each other the other girls spotted a shark out in the ocean where Rachel is swimming, unawares.

Back in the present timeline, Leah escapes her room in the holding facility and finds her way to an area with CCTV monitoring equipment where they appear to be watching a group of male teenagers on an island. The project is titled Twilight of Adam which is clearly the counterpart of the Dawn of Eve experiment. What the?

Hopefully, all our questions will be answered in The Wilds season 2.

The synopsis teases this:

Season two of The Wilds will continue to follow the harrowing ordeal of a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, and they didn’t end up there by accident—they’ve secretly been recruited into an elaborate social experiment. The new season ratchets up the drama by revealing that the girls aren’t the only ones being studied… there’s a new set of subjects, an island of teenage boys, who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master.

Season 2 was filmed in and around Queensland, Australia this past year so keep an eye out for any familiar locations!

We spoke to the cast of The Wilds prior to the release of season 2, who teased that there’s “far more than meets the eye” this season.

Along with that, the cast teased some more comedic moments, more romance for Toni and Shelby and some role reversals in the group.

There are also the boys to consider. Adding eight new characters is sure to shift the dynamic, but the women of The Wilds maintained that the show still has a female focus.

“I think that there’s still a very strong female presence on the show. And having the guys, interestingly enough, helps tell that story a bit more as well.” – Reign Edwards, who plays Rachel, said.

Who is in the cast lineup?

The cast has expanded rapidly for season 2 of The Wilds.

While the show has predominantly been an all-female show this season is introducing a new group of teenagers to the mix.

Making up the Twilight of Adam group is Zack Calderon as Rafael Garcia, Aidan Laprete as Henry Tanaka, Nicholas Coombe as Josh Herbert, Charles Alexander as Kirin O’Conner, Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Ivan Taylor, Reed Shannon as Scotty Simms, Tanner Ray Rook as Bo Leonard and Alex Fitzalan as Seth Novak.

The Dawn of Eve cast members are also returning with Sophia Ali back as Fatin, Shannon Berry as Dot, Jenna Clause as Martha, Reign Edwards as Rachel, Mia Healey as Shelby, Erana James as Toni, Helena Howard as Nora, Sarah Pidgeon as Leah, and Rachel Griffiths as the puppetmaster Gretchen Klein.

The puppet masters behind the puppetmasters are executive producers Sarah Streicher and Amy Harris.

The Wilds season 2 Trailer

Now that you’re all up to date, should we see a trailer?

Here’s one that Amazon prepared earlier.

I don’t know about you but after seeing that I simply must know what happens next. When can we see it?

The Wilds season 2: Australian release date

We finally have a release date for The Wilds which will stream all eight episodes on Amazon Prime Video from May 6, 2022.

If you haven’t yet you should absolutely go catch up on season one of The Wilds on Prime Video now.