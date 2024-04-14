These LG TVs Have Major Security Vulnerabilities

If you own an LG smart TV, you need to update your device’s software—now. Security research firm Bitdefender recently discovered vulnerabilities in LG’s webOS that open the door for hackers to take over your TV.

That in itself is a problem, but the potentially worse consequences are that access to your smart TV could open up access to a lot of other sensitive personal data, from your email account to your bank information, as well as loop your device into a botnet.

The following models are at risk:

LG43UM7000PLA (webOS 4.9.7 – 5.30.40)

OLED55CXPUA (webOS 5.5.0 – 04.50.51)

OLED48C1PUB (webOS 6.3.3-442 (kisscurl-kinglake) – 03.36.50)

OLED55A23LA (webOS 7.3.1-43 (mullet-mebin) – 03.33.85)

Fewer than 7,000 of the nearly 92,000 affected devices are owned by users in the United States—the majority are located in South Korea along with Hong Kong, Sweden, and Finland. But no matter where your LG TV is, you should check to ensure this vulnerability has been patched. (LG released the patch on March 22.)

How to update your LG TV

Whether or not you think your TV is impacted, you should make sure it has updated to the latest version of LG software. Go to Settings > All Settings > Support and select Software Update. Choose Check for Updates > Download and Install. Upon download, turn off your device’s power for 10 seconds and then power it back on to finalize the install. Note that if your TV is already running the latest version, you won’t see the Download and Install option.

You can also enable Auto Update through the Software Update menu. Most LG devices will automatically download new software, but it’s best to check and turn this setting on so you don’t miss any critical patches.