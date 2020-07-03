All the Companies Hiring in Australia Right Now, According to LinkedIn

If you’re one of the hundreds of thousands of Aussies whose job has just been cut or you’re struggling to find work in the COVID economy, the prospects of battling it out for one of the few job postings on Seek or LinkedIn might seem daunting.

Australia’s unemployment rate sits at 7.1 per cent. In May, a staggering 227,700 jobs were axed, off the back of 600,000 the month before. With so many people out of work, the job market looks dire.

But job seekers aren’t giving up, and fortunately for them, some companies and sectors are actively hiring. Yet it can be overwhelming browsing for job vacancies, staying on top of the most in-demand jobs, and finding the right resources to upskill yourself, especially if you’re looking for a career change.

To help you make sense of the noise, here’s a handy guide for you to find work in Australia.

Who’s hiring right now?

Three industries still going strong are IT, healthcare, and finance, and workforce confidence is actually up in these sectors, alongside transportation, energy and public admin.

According to a top level LinkedIn report, 60 companies currently have job vacancies across several roles, many within those same sectors. Here’s a look at the list:

Australia-wide

GrainCorp

Ascender HCM

Westpac Group

Caltex

Caterpillar

Infosys

Regis Aged Care

Ramsay Health Care

Allianz

Reece Group

Apple

Lion

Telstra

Bunnings

Xero

Crown Resorts

Bupa

National Australia Bank

ANZ

IAG

AIA Australia

Dell Technologies Brands

Pepsico

Optus (Singtel)

QBE Insurance Group

Medibank

Spotlight Retail Group

Canva i

Bank Of Queensland

Deloitte Australia

Commonwealth Bank

Salesforce and Mulesoft

ING Australia

DocuSign

Workday

Australia Post

Amazon Web Services

Kraft Heinz

Blackbird Ventures portfolio companies

Defence Force Recruiting

Macquarie Telecom Group

Serco

Services Australia

Coles

ALDI

BHP

Chemist Warehouse owner CW retail

State and Federal Government jobs can be found on the new JobsHub website

Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority

Across multiple cities

Pega Systems is hiring in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra

Google is hiring in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth

Datacom is hiring across Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Canberra

City/State specific

Water NSW is hiring in NSW

Australian Unity is hiring in Victoria

Macquarie Group is hiring in NSW

Atlassian is hiring in NSW

UNSW is hiring in NSW

The University of Sydney is hiring in Sydney

TikTok is hiring in NSW

Airwallex is hiring in Melbourne

How can job seekers in Australia used LinkedIn’s latest initiatives to find work?

We previously spoke to experts on tips for changing careers amid unemployment concerns. If you’re keen to apply to one of the companies above, but it means making a career change, it might be worth finding suitable courses to upskill yourself first and network accordingly. LinkedIn recently launched a few initiatives to help you out in the two areas.

#OpenToWork: Enable this feature via your LinkedIn profile to indicate you’re ‘Open to Work’. You’ll be able to use this to highlight the type of job you’re interested in and the locations you’re willing to work.

Offer Help: Seek out members who are using this approach to help others land a gig. Through a simple post, these members will indicate how they can help, make intros, go through resumes and so on.

Interview Prep: To help job seekers make an impact during the interview phase, LinkedIn is offering free interview prep tools. This includes a newly launched feature leveraging Microsoft-AI for real-time feedback on answers.

Labour Market Insights: Stay up-to-date with Australia’s latest labour market insights through LinkedIn’s Economic Graph. This new interactive tool will help you get data on which companies are hiring, what jobs are available, and what skills are needed.

10 LinkedIn Learning paths available for free: These are aligned to the 10 most in-demand jobs right now based on the number of job openings and that have had steady growths over the last four years. To get started, visit opportunity.linkedin.com. These 10 role-based learning paths are:

Job seekers are still confident

Despite the harsh economic news, the latest data suggests job seekers are keeping their heads up. LinkedIn’s Workforce Confidence Index, which gives a fortnightly snapshot on how Aussies are faring in terms of job prospects and finances, isn’t as bleak as we’d expected.

The research surveyed 3,818 professionals in the country between 27 April and 14 June. It found that despite the recession and the state of the job market — job vacancies fell by a record 43 per cent between February and May —Aussies were still keen to find good employment. This, however, could largely be due to anxiety over finances. Considering more than two million payments have been made through the early superannuation scheme, across many Aussie households, money is stretched tightly.

Data from LinkedIn’s study showed there’s been a four per cent increase in job searches and a five per cent rise in the number of people who will be applying for jobs in the next two weeks. It’s not a massive jump nor does it give the full picture, but it’s still heartening to see people are putting their hands up.

It’s a challenging job market right now but opportunities are going to keep coming up as the economy finds a way to recover. If you’ve found success through any resource or have any tips to share, we’d love to hear from you in the comments and help build up the Lifehacker community spirit.