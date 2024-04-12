How To Get a Valid Medical Certificate Without Leaving Your Sick Bed

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The only thing that’s significantly worse than being sick is having to work up the energy to drag yourself into the doctor’s surgery just to get a medical certificate to send to your boss — especially when the only thing you want to do is crawl into a dark (and preferably very deep) hole and just rest. Luckily, we’re here to take some of that pain away by introducing you to Updoc.

Updoc is a trusted Aussie health platform that allows users to get legit online medical certificates or consult with doctors sans actually having to go into a doctor’s surgery and wait around for 20 minutes. Yep, that means you don’t even have to leave your bed, folks. How sweet does that sound?

How does Updoc work?

While it does sound too good to be true, it’s actually a super simple process. All you have to do is complete a quick consultation form with your health concerns/why you’re feeling ill, then an independent registered Aussie partner doctor will review the consultation. If approved, they will send a medical certificate directly to your inbox within a few hours.

Alternatively, suppose you need more of a general consultation. In that case, you can easily speak with a registered Health Practitioner about any health-related issues you need help with from anywhere in Australia. If required, they’ll get you sorted with a prescription or a referral or provide you with a medical certificate and send it immediately to your inbox.

Is using it expensive?

Surprisingly, it won’t cost you an arm and a leg, with consults for medical certificates starting from just $19.95. General consultations also start from $49.95.

What are the operating hours?

General consultations are available from 9am to 10pm on weekdays and 9am to 5pm on weekends, and can be accessed from anywhere in Australia. If you’re just after a standard medical certificate, you can submit a request at any time of day throughout the week, and Updoc will get to your request urgently within the next day.

Is Updoc legitimate?

All of Updoc’s certificates are valid documents and meet all the requirements of the Fair Work Act 2009 — which requires providing enough evidence that the employee was genuinely entitled to the sick or carer’s leave. Your employer is allowed to ask for more evidence if they require it, and employers can validate the authenticity of certificates through the “employer verify” section of Updoc’s website.

How good does that sound? So long, waiting rooms. If you’d like to learn more about Updoc, you can head over to its website here.

Image Credit: iStock