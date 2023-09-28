How to Get a Medical Certificate or Prescription Renewed Online in Minutes

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There are few things worse than holding your head over a bucket all night, or waking up feeling like you’ve just been hit by a truck. And while we can’t necessarily prevent these inevitable joys of life, there are certainly ways to make them easier to manage when they pop up.

Introducing: Youly, a specialised women’s online health platform providing medical certificates, prescriptions and treatments all via the click of an online button.

Made by women, for women Youly “offer[s] a range of health products and services tailored to their unique needs,” Youly’s Marketing Manager Janet Duane said.

“Whether for painful period cramps, the flu, or any other legitimate reason, Youly’s online medical certificates provide a quick and reliable solution, enabling women to access the care they need without leaving their comfy bed or couch.”

Not only does that mean the days of having to leave satan’s furnace (read: your bed) to hitch up to a doctor’s office for treatment and a medical certificate are over, but you’ll be able to get your prescriptions and treatment medication delivered right to your front door via the clinic’s prescription service. How’s that for 2030 tech?

Unlike regular doctor’s clinics, Youly’s online nature also means more appointments are available at a time that suits you, and you’ll receive unlimited doctor and nurse aftercare messaging for any further concerns or questions.

So, how does Youly work?

For appointments/medical certificates:

If you get struck down with illness, head over to Youly’s site and fill out the questionnaire detailing your symptoms in the medical certificate section (unless you have a specific illness you want information about under ‘What We Treat’).

From there, Youly’s medical team made up of regustered doctors and nurses will review your information to see if you meet the requirements to obtain a medical certificate or if a telehealth consultation call is required. The average phone consultation takes less than two minutes and does not cost any extra.

Youly will then deliver your medical certificate direct to your email, so you can forward it right over to your boss.

For prescriptions:

Need a prescription fast? Use Youly’s form any time of day to tell the clinic’s practitioners about yourself and the support you need.

The medical team will review your answers online and give you a quick call to discuss the best treatment for you.

From there, they’ll express post your treatments every time they’re due. You can also collect medication from a local pharmacy if you prefer.

How much does Youly cost?

Online consultations and medical certificates usually cost $24.95. But, for Lifehacker Australia readers, you can enter the code YOULY20OFF for 20% off doctor’s consultations to manage your contraception and everyday health.

Who signs your certificate?

All certificates are signed by one of Youly’s Australian-registered health practitioners – either a doctor or a nurse practitioner.

Nurse practitioners are highly skilled and experienced clinicians who hold a Masters’ degree and are empowered to work autonomously without the supervision of a doctor. They are able to provide a wide range of healthcare services including medical certificates.

Keen to learn more? Head here for more information.