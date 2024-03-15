Use the 168-hour Method to Track Your Weekly Productivity

Many years ago, I saw a tweet go around that said something like, “You have the same amount of hours in a day as Beyoncé.” On the one hand, that was annoying, because while it’s true, I don’t have the same amount of resources. Still, yes, everyone has the same amount of hours in a day—point made. But as it turns out, what may be more important is that we all have the same amount of hours in a week. That’s the basis for the 168 method, which calls on you to expand your thinking around how much time you really have to get everything done and act accordingly.

What is the 168 method?

This idea comes from Laura Vanderkam, author of 168 Hours: You Have More Time Than You Think . (Straightforward!) The whole premise of the book is that when you think of your time in longer spans, like a week, you realize you have plenty of it and can get things done pretty easily. When you consider an average day, by comparison, you may come to the conclusion you don’t have enough time to do everything you need to do, so you’ll either make excuses or sacrifices, neither of which are helpful in getting it all taken care of.

When you start thinking about your time on a bigger scale, you can stop letting the daily grind wear you down and breathe a little easier with the knowledge that you actually have a bunch of hours to work with.

How to use the 168 method to get more done

Your first task here is to start tracking your time, and I mean militantly. You can use a time tracking software , calendar or scheduling software, a planner , or a regular old spreadsheet, but you have to be diligent and you have to be honest. For at least a week, mark down everything you did and the time it took you to do it, for the full 24 hours of each of the seven days. That includes sleeping, loafing, working, showering, commuting—everything. Be detailed, too. Don’t just mark down “working” from 9:00 am, to 5:00 pm. List out the tasks you worked on and for how long, the breaks you took and what you did, and any extra work you did outside of those hours.

At the end of the week (or two or three weeks if you’re feeling really serious), assess the data. Did you need to spend two hours answering emails on Tuesday, or could it have been done in half an hour? What were the distractions that dragged that out? Did you spend as much time on a hobby as you wanted to? If not, when could it have fit in? Maybe Thursday night, when you were scrolling social media? And how did that scrolling make you feel? Was it a necessary moment of unwinding, or would you have felt more accomplished if you’d headed to the gym?

Your answers are going to be subjective. There’s nothing inherently wrong with chilling out and doing nothing, sleeping in, or dragging your feet on a task, especially if you felt you needed it. But by laying out a clear, visual schedule showing everything you did (and didn’t do), you can see exactly where, within that 168 hours, you could have done something else. You can then use this data to better plan your future to-do lists and activities. If you know you have some extra time on Wednesday nights, maybe that’s when you should practice the piano or clean the kitchen. If you know you’re taking more time than you need to on compiling inventories at work, cut that down and use the extra minutes for another task. The value in this method isn’t in shaming yourself about how you allocate your time, but in broadening your understanding of that time into a full week, where you almost certainly will find you have unaccounted-for hours that can be put toward the things you didn’t think you had time to do.

I’m not saying you’ll emerge from this journey on the same level as Beyoncé, but you’ll be on a better level than you were before, which is a start.