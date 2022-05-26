Winter Is Set to Be Cold and Rainy and I Guess It’s Another Few Months of Not Leaving the House

Can you believe it’s winter next week? Scary but true. As we head into a new season, it’s always good to know what weather to expect. And this winter is no different. Is it going to be a one or two blanket kind of deal? Is it going to be a sunny or rainy winter? (There’s a big difference.)

Thankfully, the Bureau of Meteorology is here with its climate outlook for the season, which should help us prepare for the cold months ahead. So, what is Australia in for over the next few months?

Colder days, warmer nights

We’re coming off Australia’s warmest Autumn since 2016, but how do things look in June to August?

BoM reports that in the far northern regions of Western Australia, Queensland and the Northern Territory, daytime temperatures have an 80% chance to be above average.

In the central parts of Western Australia and Northern Territory as well as nearly all of South Australia and the Eastern states, temperatures are expected to be cooler than average during the day.

However, all of Australia is expected to have an 80% chance of warmer than average nights this winter.

Rain is here to stay

New South Wales is coming off the wettest Autumn since 1990 and that’s not about to change.

From June to August, rainfall is likely to be above average for nearly all parts of the country, except for south-western parts of Western Australia, where it’s expected to be drier than average.

Parts of eastern and central Queensland also have a chance of being unusually wet this winter, so break out those umbrellas.

This means that the flood risk, thanks to already saturated soils, is still likely in the South East.

The extra rainfall is apparently due to a slowly weakening La Niña system as well as a negative Indian Ocean Dipole that is developing.

So, what can we take away from all this? Expect this winter in Australia to be a lot wetter and cooler than average for most of the country (gross), but we’ll have slightly warmer night time temps all around. Time to break out some winter warmers.

This article has been updated with information from the latest Bureau of Meteoroloy climate outlook data.