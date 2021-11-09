Amazon Announces ‘Prime Video Channels’: How Much Will It Cost Aussies?

Calling all streaming obsessives. Amazon Prime Video Australia has announced on November 9, 2021, that subscribers will now have the option of adding a range of on-demand TV and streaming entertainment channels to their Prime Video experience, increasing the content offering by a sizeable chunk.

Prime Video Channels is a new service that allows Aussie members to add services like Paramount+, hayu, STARZPLAY, and AMC+ to their subscription for an additional fee. Here’s how it works.

What is Prime Video Channels and how much will it cost?

Hushidar Kharas, head of Amazon Prime Video Australia, explained that:

“We are excited to bring even more selection to our Prime members in Australia with the launch of Prime Video Channels. “We are simplifying our customers’ entertainment experience, making it even easier for them to select, subscribe, and enjoy their favorite (sic) TV shows and movies from top channel providers like Paramount+, STARZPLAY, and hayu, all within the Prime Video app.”

Existing Prime members (or those who sign up going forward) will now have the option to add the below channels to their subscription, on top of their monthly fee of $6.99 for Amazon Prime Video.

Essentially, the goal is to have all your streaming needs across entertainment, reality TV, documentaries and more set in one spot, Amazon Prime Video, so you don’t have to hop between services to find what you’re after.

Paramount+($8.99/month): The new subscription video streaming service from ViacomCBS.

The new subscription video streaming service from ViacomCBS. hayu ($6.99/month): Home to over 300 fan-favourite reality TV shows, including Vanderpump Rules, and The Real Housewives and Below Deck franchises.

Home to over 300 fan-favourite reality TV shows, including Vanderpump Rules, and The Real Housewives and Below Deck franchises. STARZPLAY ($3.99/month): Includes STARZ Original series like Power and Spartacus.

Includes STARZ Original series like Power and Spartacus. MGM ($4.99/month): Includes The Rocky Collection, Legally Blonde, and Fargo, among other titles.

Includes The Rocky Collection, Legally Blonde, and Fargo, among other titles. AMC+ ($8.99/month): A streaming bundle from AMC Networks featuring original shows including The Beast Must Die, Ultra City Smiths, and The Restaurant.

A streaming bundle from AMC Networks featuring original shows including The Beast Must Die, Ultra City Smiths, and The Restaurant. Acorn TV ($6.99/month): Home to Britain favourites including Midsomer Murders, Agatha Christie’s Marple and Poirot, Acorn TV Originals Agatha Raisin and Queens of Mystery, and the new exclusive series Dalgliesh.

Home to Britain favourites including Midsomer Murders, Agatha Christie’s Marple and Poirot, Acorn TV Originals Agatha Raisin and Queens of Mystery, and the new exclusive series Dalgliesh. Shudder ($6.99/month): Genre entertainment covering horror, thrillers, and the supernatural, including Creepshow, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, and Behind the Monsters.

Genre entertainment covering horror, thrillers, and the supernatural, including Creepshow, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, and Behind the Monsters. OUTtv ($3.99/month): The world’s first LGBTQ+ television network and the leading LGBTQ+ streaming service. Top titles include OUTtv Original Series Call Me Mother, Cam Boy, House of Drag, and Iconic Justice.

The world’s first LGBTQ+ television network and the leading LGBTQ+ streaming service. Top titles include OUTtv Original Series Call Me Mother, Cam Boy, House of Drag, and Iconic Justice. The Great Courses ($7.99/month): The Great Courses Signature Collection offers access to the most popular education and general interest courses offered by Wondrium.

The Great Courses Signature Collection offers access to the most popular education and general interest courses offered by Wondrium. iwonder ($6.99/month): A documentary and current affairs streaming service including The Pickup Game, Whitney and The Kleptocrats.

A documentary and current affairs streaming service including The Pickup Game, Whitney and The Kleptocrats. DocPlay ($7.99/month): A standalone service from Madman Entertainment, delivering Australians a premium-quality documentary streaming service. Titles include Spaceship Earth, I Am Greta, First Australians, and Searching for Sugar Man.

A standalone service from Madman Entertainment, delivering Australians a premium-quality documentary streaming service. Titles include Spaceship Earth, I Am Greta, First Australians, and Searching for Sugar Man. Love Nature ($3.99/month): Love Nature brings audiences closer to the beauty and wonder of nature, sharing awe-inspiring stories and shining a light on the fight for survival in a changing world. See animals in their natural habitat through Love Nature’s unfiltered, premium content.

If you’re keen on trying out the experience, there is a seven-day free trial for Prime Video Channels – always a plus – and you can cancel your subscriptions at any time.

But if you were to sign up to all of the available channels in the service, you’d be looking at an additional cost of $66.90 per month. Kind of hefty, hey?

It’s worth noting that customers can watch the new channels on all compatible Prime Video devices. So, if you’d like to get started with this new option, there’s nothing really standing in your way.

You can learn more about Prime Video Channels on the Amazon website.

If you’d like to compare service fees, we have a complete breakdown of the prices of available streaming services in Australia ready for you to run through, too.